Manufacture of fully functional drones | Robohub





The MIT CSAIL team’s LaserFactory system can manufacture functional custom-made devices and robots without human intervention, potentially enabling rapid prototyping of items such as wearables, robots, and printed electronics. Credit: Photo provided by the researcher.

Rachel Gordon MIT CSAIL

From Star Trek replicators to Ritchie-Rich wishing machines, popular culture has a long history of parading flashy machines that can instantly output anything that users will love.

While 3D printers have made it possible to create a variety of objects such as product models, jewelery, novelty toys, etc., there is still no ability to create more complex devices that are basically ready to use from the printer.

A group at the MITs Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has recently developed a new system for printing functional custom-made devices and robots without human intervention. Their single system uses a three-component recipe that allows users to create structural shapes, print traces, and assemble electronic components such as sensors and actuators.

LaserFactory has two parts that work in harmony. A software toolkit that allows users to design custom devices and the hardware platform that manufactures them.

Martin Nisser, a PhD student at CSAIL, said this type of one-stop shop could be beneficial to product developers, manufacturers, researchers and educators looking to quickly prototype wearables, robots, printed electronics and more. It states that it has sex.

Nisser, the lead author of a paper on LaserFactory at the ACM conference on computing system human factors in May, said that making manufacturing cheap, fast, and available to laymen remains a challenge. It states that there is. LaserFactory is the first system to integrate these features and automate the complete pipeline for creating functional devices in one system by leveraging widely available manufacturing platforms such as 3D printers and laser cutters. is.

Let’s say the user has a desire to create his own drone. They first place components from the parts library on the device to design the device, and then utilize circuit tracing. Circuit traces are copper or aluminum wires on a printed circuit board that allow electricity to flow between electronic components. Then complete the drone’s geometry in the 2D editor. In this case, they use propellers and batteries on the canvas, wire them to make electrical connections, and draw the perimeter to define the shape of the quadcopter.

The user can then preview the design before the software converts the custom blueprint into machine instructions. The commands utilize standard laser cutter software and are embedded in a single LaserFactory manufacturing file to create the device at once. On the hardware side, add-ons that print circuit traces and assemble components are clipped to the laser cutter.

Like the chef, LaserFactory automatically cuts the geometry, dispenses the silver for the circuit traces, selects and places the components, and finally cures the silver to make the traces conductive and puts the components in place. It is fixed to and the production is completed.

The device is then fully functional and, in the case of a drone, can be taken off immediately to begin features that can be theoretically used for various jobs such as delivery and search and rescue operations.

LaserFactory (background) can manufacture fully functional drones like this quadcopter. Credit: Photo provided by the researcher.

On the road to the future, the team wants to improve the quality and resolution of circuit traces, enabling denser and more complex electronics.

Researchers want to build this technology by not only fine-tuning the current system, but also exploring ways to create a wider range of 3D geometry by integrating traditional 3D printing into the process. ..

In addition to engineering, he was also thinking about how to optimally integrate a one-stop shop for this type of manufacturing device into today’s existing manufacturing supply chain and the challenges that need to be resolved to achieve it. Nisser says. In the future, you shouldn’t be expected to have a bachelor’s degree in engineering to build a robot, more than a bachelor’s degree in computer science to install software.

This study is based on a study supported by the National Science Foundation. This work was also supported by the Microsoft Research Faculty Fellowship and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

MIT News

Guest author

MIT News

