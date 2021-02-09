Zoom killer upgrade allows you to change the look in real time





There are many ways to spice up your daily zoom calls, especially when the background is involved. But what if you could make some virtual changes to your look?

No longer a super-serious conferencing app, Zoom has added features over the past year to make things more enjoyable. The latest ones are called studio effects and you can add a bit to your face.

The feature itself isn’t new and has been in beta since September last year, but has recently been exposed to more users, with some users flagging updates on Twitter.

With Studio Effects, you can change your face by adding eyebrows and facial hair, and changing the color of your lips.

Not ideal for most professional settings, but if you use Zoom to contact friends and family, it will help you add a little more style to the otherwise fairly mundane conversation. Your boss or client may not allow you to add turquoise eyebrows to your face, but your friends may then laugh.

How to use ZoomStudio effects

To get started, load the zoom session and[ビデオの停止]Press the arrow next to[ビデオ設定]Choose.From there on the menu[背景とフィルター]Select and in the lower right corner[スタジオ効果]Click.

The first time you use an effect, you need to download the asset. However, when you’re done, click Studio Effects again and you’ll be able to add decorations to your face.

Obviously, Zoom can’t remove eyebrows or facial hair, but it overlays existing features. Unless you move too fast, they will chase you when you move. As with the background, zooms tend to glitch a bit if they move around faster than they can catch up. Don’t forget to change the opacity of the effect as well. Otherwise, the new yellow lips will be slightly transparent.

Once you’ve set up your new design, at the top of the page[今後のすべての会議に適用]Click on the box. That way, your fashionable (or comical) new look will chase you from phone to phone.

Of course, if you use zoom for work meetings that don’t represent that kind of Shenanigan, it’s a good idea to leave it off. Because you still don’t want to face an important meeting just to find out that you have a bright pink beard. Or maybe you do. We live in strange times.

