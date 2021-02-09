Programming Language: This old favorite will be at the top of the chart again





C accounted for 16.34% of all searches that Tiobe tracks.

What is the best programming language? Is it JavaScript for the web? Or are data scientists dominating roosts in Python these days? No. According to Swiss software house Tiobe, language C, nearly 50 years ago, is today’s top language.

C is from Bell Labs and was created nearly 50 years ago by American computer scientist Dennis Ritchie in 1972. He also co-created the Unix operating system.

As ZDNet pointed out when Ritchie died in 2011, C is “the center of programming as a classic expression of coding elegance, power, simplicity, and portability.” It is also a language that is close to hardware, requires minimal memory, and does not require a compiler to run on a processor.

The general-purpose language C is Google, Bing, Yahoo! , Wikipedia, Amazon, YouTube, Baidu and other search engines accounted for 16.34% of all searches Tiobe tracks. February 2021 C was ahead of Java, Python, C’s offspring C ++, and Microsoft’s C #.

Recently, engineers at Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have been interested in Rust, a language created by Firefox maker Mozilla. This promises to help fix memory-related security issues associated with C and C ++ code.

Nonetheless, according to Tiobe Chief Paul Jansen, C is the flagship of the top 10 languages ​​and is relatively stable compared to other languages.

“Some say the IT industry is constantly changing. Every day there are new IT buzzwords coming out somewhere, but if you take a closer look at the top 8 of the TIOBE index, it doesn’t seem to have changed in the last seven years.” He says. Said.

This does not mean that the world of programming languages ​​has not changed, he points out.

“Of course it has changed. With the exception of language C, all the top eight programming languages ​​frequently release new versions. For example, C # and JavaScript, which release language updates almost every year, change very quickly. So no one can follow .. C ++ changes infrequently (every three years), but the latest release includes the introduction of modules, which makes a big difference in C ++ programming. “I will,” he said.

Jansen states that the top eight programming languages ​​are stable, but positions 9 and 10 change frequently.

The languages ​​that hold these positions include the database language SQL, low-level assembly, statistical language R, Java-enabled Groovy, Google’s system programming language Go, and Apple’s app development language Swift.

The only notable change in Tiobe’s February 2021 index is that Java has dropped from number one compared to last year. Java accounted for 11.29% of searches, down 6.07% from this month last year.

