Elon Musk warns that humanity may “self-extinguish in World War 3” before completing the Martian colony





Elon Musk warned that humanity might wipe itself out before his aerospace company SpaceX had the opportunity to colonize Mars.

In an interview on Monday, millionaires warned that they were facing an imminent threat of extinction from a catastrophic eruption, a comet strike, or a “huge war.”

Elon Musk warned that mankind is facing an imminent threat of extinction due to a catastrophic eruption, a comet strike, or a “giant war” Credit: AP: Associated Press

He added that if World War III broke out, it was “unlikely” to build a self-sustaining city on Mars afterwards.

Tesla’s CEO, 49, described his long-standing plan to colonize the Red Planet by 2050, using a SpaceX-manufactured rocket as a “great adventure.”

At the 2020 Mars Society Virtual Convention, he said: “I think it is beneficial to aim to create an independent city on Mars.

“This should be the purpose of being an independent city, not just a few people or bases.”

Musk wants to set up a self-sustaining city on Red Planet Credit: Getty Images-Getty

Musk has repeatedly stated that humanity must be colonized on Mars and become an “interplanetary species” in order to protect itself from extinction.

He previously cited nuclear war, killer robots, and even the incineration of the Earth swallowed by the sun as threats to our species.

On Monday, South Africa emphasized that one of the biggest challenges facing the Martian colony is whether it can survive if the Earth stops sending supplies.

“Does the acid test really kill Mars if ships from Earth stop coming for some reason?” Musk said in a livestreaming interview.

SpaceX has launched dozens of rockets since it was founded by Musk in 2002 and completed its first crew flight on May Credit: Alamy Live News.

“Can we create an independent city on Mars before and after World War II?”

He continued: “Hopefully there will never be World War III, but it is unlikely that it will launch after World War III.

“Before World War III, we should strive to make the city self-reliant.”

Mask, who founded California-based SpaceX in 2002, hinted that the coronavirus pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of civilization.

Who is Elon Musk?

This is what you need to know …

The controversial billionaire Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa.

As a 12-year-old kid, he studied computer programming and sold video game code to PC Magazine for $ 500 ($ 300).

At the age of 17, he moved to Canada to study before earning two bachelor’s degrees in physics and business from the University of Pennsylvania.

At the age of 24 he moved to California and earned a PhD. He received his PhD in Applied Physics and Materials Science from Stanford University, but quit the program just two days later to carry out other projects.

Now 49, he is SpaceX Founder and CEO, Tesla Motors Co-Founder, CEO, Product Architect, SolarCity Co-Founder and Chairman, Opan AI Co-Chair, Zip2 Co-Founder, X.com Is the founder of. Merged with PayPal.

He is also working on a human brain chip project called Neuralink.

The purpose Musk stated is to reduce global warming and save humans from extinction by establishing a colony on Mars.

The millionaire inventor is also working on the world’s largest lithium-ion battery to store renewable energy.

“Really we are facing a set of probabilities,” he said.

“A huge war, a catastrophic eruption, or a comet collision can occur, or it can simply self-destruct.

Frankly, a civilization that doesn’t look very strong so far has now looked a bit annoying. “

Musk previously expressed his desire to establish a city on the Red Planet by 2050.

Billionaires want to send one million people to Mars in their lifetime, using a fleet of over 1,000 Starships, SpaceX’s powerful new rocket.

Starship is still in the early stages of development, and SpaceX hopes to send an unmanned prototype in its first space flight later this year.

In a series of tweets last year, Musk outlined how his plans for Mars would open a space trip to anyone, regardless of income.

“We need to make loans available for those who don’t have the money so that anyone can go whenever they want,” he wrote.

What is SpaceX?

This is what you need to know …

SpaceX is a cash-flushed rocket company that wants to take people to Mars.

Founded in 2002 by eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, he is based in Hawthorne, California.

The first purpose of SpaceX was to create a rocket that could autonomously land on Earth for refurbishment and reuse.

This technology makes space flight initiation and operation more efficient and therefore cheaper.

SpaceX is currently using reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets to fly cargo to NASA’s International Space Station (ISS).

It also puts satellites and other space technologies in orbit from various government agencies and multinational corporations.

The company took astronauts to the ISS for the first time in 2020.

Other future missions include bringing tourists to the ISS and astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

Musk reiterates that he believes that humanity needs to be colonized on Mars to protect itself from extinction.

He plans to bring the SpaceX rocket to the Red Planet by 2027.

Mask’s plans include building a vast fleet of starship vehicles, consisting of a giant rocket with a bullet-shaped spacecraft on top.

According to SpaceX, reusable rockets that can land and take off can make space travel more cost-effective, accessible and sustainable.

However, the team has a long way to go before it can carry out the first manned flight of Starship.

Musk aims for a cargo mission on Mars by 2022 and a manned flight to the Red Planet within the next few years.

In other news, SpaceX has completed its second successful Starship Booster test flight at Setpember.

I want to send humans to Mars as early as 2024 on one of the giant rockets.

And Nasaset set the hillside in a fire during a recent test of “the most powerful rocket ever made”.

We pay for your story! Is there a story about the Sun Online Tech & Science team? Please email us at

