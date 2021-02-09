Barcode Scanner Removed from Playstore After Infecting Over 10 Million Phones: How To Remove This App





The Barcode Scanner app has been pulled from the Google Play Store. (YouTube / Engineering Made Easy screenshot)

One of the most used apps on Android, the Barcode Scanner, was removed from the Google Playstore after being updated to inject malware into over 10 million Android smartphones.

How barcode scanners became a threat to smartphone users

Since 2017, the Barcode Scanner app has been widely used as both Barcode Scanner and QR Code Scanner. Basically, it’s a handy application from Google Play Store for Android phone users. It was owned by Lavabird Ltd, which has over 10 million downloads.

It was useful when requesting discounts or transferring data at the time of purchase. Its efficiency and ease of use didn’t question its legitimacy, so users relied on the software, despite many updates until it became a cyber threat recently.

In the Malwarebytes report, some complaints were raised among users, primarily due to annoying ads appearing on Android devices. In addition, installing new applications can open portals for malware and unwanted programs that can be unknowingly installed on your phone.

Many people have reported that their browser has crashed and many ads continue to appear everywhere. For some users, it’s difficult to assess the cause of the problem because they don’t know which app caused the hijacking. However, an unknown user discussed it and the barcode scanner was responsible.

Later, Malwarebytes confirmed that the new update made in December would be of great harm to Android users’ cybersecurity. According to them, the app has transformed from an innocent scanner to complete malware.

“It’s scary that a single update turns an app under the supervision of Google Play Protect into a malicious one. It’s me that an app developer with a popular app turns it into malware. I’m confused, “said the researcher.

Also read: TikTok Silhouette Challenge No Filter Tutorial: How to Remove Red Filter

According to a statement, researchers said ad push malware from barcode scanners is different from other ad SDK programs. They continued that anyone who manipulated the app had the genuine intention of installing malware through updates.

Still, it’s not the best time to relax after the app is removed from the Google Play store, as it hasn’t been completely removed on the affected phone yet.

How to remove the app on your phone

Just like any other application on your mobile phone, follow the basic steps to uninstall the app.

Click to open the Google Play Store app

Then go to the menu and[マイアプリとゲーム]Click

After searching all apps on your phone, click on Barcode Scanner app to uninstall

If you’re still not sure if you’ve deleted the app, follow these steps:

Install AppChecker

Search for “barcode scanner”

There are several links that you will see, but make sure you have a link named “com.qrcodescanner.barcodescanner”. Make sure it exists before deleting it.

In addition, you can try the Barcode Scanner Play Store link to see if it’s still on your phone.

If you have unused apps on your smartphone, be sure to check them one by one. Who knows that they could one day be the exit for the next adware attack?

Related article: Google may phase out user tracking cookies and pursue FLoC instead

This article is owned by TechTimes.

Joen Coronel Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos