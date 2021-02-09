Free Download KCleaner





KCleaner overview

KCleaner overview

KCleaner is a great application that can be used to clean up junk files on your computer. It is an effective application as a hard disk cleaner that can easily track every useless byte that no one is using but it clears up space and makes it difficult to store new files. This app can run in automatic mode in the background where users can perform other tasks while cleaning useless files. You can also download Glary Utilities Pro 2021.

KCleaner is able to detect all temporary files which include cache, cookies, and much more which also covers a large space in the storage device. It provides users with a safe file deletion method by which all junk files are safely cleaned so that other files are not damaged or corrupted. Users can work in expert mode as it will give full control over file deletion as users can select which files to delete and remove any files from delete list. This app has a user friendly interface with which the users can work easily. You can also download Symantec Norton Utilities 2021.

KCleaner features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after downloading the free KCleaner software.

Clean all unwanted files, automatic modes running in the background, discover temporary files, safe and secure deletion method, test modes for custom selection, friendly user interface.

KCleaner Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: KCleanerSetup File Name: KCleaner.3.7.1.109.rar Full Setup Size: 6.8 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Full Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Last Version Added: 09 Feb 2021 Developers: Home

System requirements for KCleaner

Before you start KCleaner free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required; Hard Disk Space: 50MB of free space required; Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or latest KCleaner free download

Click on below button to start KCleaner Download. This is a complete offline installer and setup program for KCleaner. This would be compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.

