Xiaomi Mi TV’s Patch Wall UI personalized recommendations are underway

As OTT services and platforms grow, you can get quite lost in the ocean of content options. It’s easier to spend more time finding the right show or movie to watch than you actually see. Personalization is one way to ensure that you get recommended content based on your tastes. Amazon recently revamped the UI for its third-generation Fire TV Stick (review) and Fire TV Stick Lite to provide user-based personalization. It can support up to 6 different profiles. Learn more about. However, another smart TV UI is trying to provide personalization to the user. Xiaomi and its PatchWall UI.

Digit had the opportunity (in effect) to sit with category leader Eshwar Nilakantan (Senior Product Manager for TV, Mi India, and Mi India, Sudeep Sahu). In the process of the conversation, we talked about Xiaomi’s TV trip to India, the evolution of PatchWall as a UI, plans for Xiaomi’s TV space, and much more.

When asked what the next big feature in PatchWall would be, Sudeep said: There are some areas that we clearly want to focus on. The first is personalization, which can be personalized based on MiID. As a result, we now have a login to sign in using our Mi ID, and the team is working on implementing that feature (personalization). You can catch this part of the conversation with the 11 minutes 13 seconds mark in the video below.

Why does personalization make sense as the next big feature of Mi TV?

Xiaomi’s Mi TV offers the best of both worlds. Vanilla Android TV UI for tech and PatchWall UI for tech who need a seamless content experience. PatchWall’s biggest USP is to present content before streaming services. With over 25 content partners, PatchWall UI is packed with content from a variety of high-profile service providers. Xiaomi’s TV UI has features such as “India’s Top 10” and “Recently Added”, but what’s lacking is recommending content based on user preferences. If you like action movies, are documentary enthusiasts, or enjoy stand-up comedy, imagine the amount of content options available from your Xiaomi partners, without worrying about the service providers that have content available. Please give me. This can be the next big step in the UI.

PatchWall has evolved over the last few years to provide interesting features. Let’s take a look at some of them. A feature called collections gives users access to curated movies such as genres and actors. In MiQLEDTV 4K (review), Xiaomi has also introduced a dedicated space for finding HDR10 + and Dolby Vision content. Specific HDR format.

Xiaomi guarantees that Kids Mode is safe even when searching for words like War. You can go back to the interaction and learn about Kids Mode, which starts at 9 minutes and 40 seconds. Mi India, the lead TV in the Eshwar Nilakantan category, said: “Use” war “as a keyword to view war documentaries and war-related content. Or even the recently released movie, War. Also, if you do the same search (war), you’ll see Star Wars and other age-appropriate cartoons in Kids mode. Same search word, different results. “

Personalization is the future of content consumption on smart TVs. Google is considering a new Android TV UI, click here for more information. LG has also revamped its WebOS, and you can get a glimpse of the same with CES 2021. Learn more about LG’s new UI.

