Twitter considering a subscription to increase revenue





Context: Social media platforms make money primarily from targeted advertising, but it doesn’t seem to be Twitter’s sustainable business model. The company is reportedly considering a variety of revenue sources, including paid subscriptions and billing for its popular client Tweetdeck, to increase its revenue potential.

Twitter is researching steps to reduce its reliance on advertising revenue per report from Bloomberg. This includes offering paid subscriptions to services such as Tweetdeck, a popular Twitter client that allows users to manage multiple profiles at once. The company’s reliance on targeted advertising has proven not to be as profitable as competing social networks like Facebook, putting pressure on investors to increase their revenue streams.

Twitter’s current business model relies on companies that purchase advertising space on the platform to target users. However, advertising revenue from the United States, Twitter’s largest user base, is beginning to peak. One option mentioned is called a “tip” and allows users to pay exclusive content to the Twitter accounts they follow. Other options included billing for exclusive features such as profile customization and the “Cancel Send” feature. Tweetdeck’s subscription fees are also being considered and can be a significant source of revenue for Twitter given how popular it is.

The subscription model is an attractive model for most businesses. The broadcast entertainment market is exploding with streaming subscription services on almost every network out there.

Game companies such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and Microsoft are making big bets on game subscription models that promise attractive game libraries on a monthly basis. Twitter CFO Ned Segal also commented on last year’s investor phone call, which proved that offering subscriptions promoted “durability” and that the recurring revenue model is more reliable than advertising.

“Making profits more durable is our number one goal,” Bruce Falk, head of revenue products for Twitter, said in a statement. “We are excited about this possibility, but it should be noted that we are still in the very early stages of research and are not expecting any significant return from these opportunities in 2021. It is important.”

There is potential for revenue, but there are concerns that Twitter may be tempting many people to register. After all, Tweetdeck and Twitter itself are both free. Introducing all kinds of paid barriers can have the opposite effect and drive consumers into free options. The idea of ​​social networks itself prevents people from signing up and then having their friends sign up. Free services are suitable for this type of growth as there are no barriers to entry. On the other hand, less reliance on advertising data means that Twitter is less reliant on selling customer data, which can compromise user privacy.

Twitter has reportedly been discussing subscriptions internally for years. According to Bloomberg, the company took the idea seriously in 2017 and formed an in-house team to investigate how Tweetdeck was billed. The team asked some users if they were willing to pay for certain features to keep Tweetdeck ad-free. We’ve also covered other options, such as more enterprise tools for managing multiple Twitter accounts. However, the effort eventually failed and the team gave up.

There are many options that Twitter can use to increase your bottom line. Whether through subscription services, exclusive content, or more user-friendly features, Twitter needs to grow beyond traditional advertising models and determine the right path to soothing shareholders.

