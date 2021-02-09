Win the Epic Blizzard 30th Anniversary Collection Pack!





BlizzCon may have gone bankrupt in 2020, but one of the oldest names in video games took revenge in 2021. The annual pilgrimage to Anaheim is off the table because the convention center doors are still closed, but Blizzard will instead bring BlizzCon online this year in the form of BlizzCon Online. The show starts on February 19th and ends the next day with lots of panels, cosplay, and public releases.

Like other Blizzard events, there are also digital bonuses. It celebrates the 30th anniversary of the company, which was born as a Silicon Synapse under its founders Mike Mohheim, Frank Pierce and Allen Adham. Blizzard will release Celebration Collections for in-game gear at the Blizzard Shop. This includes the following nice goods:

Essentials Pack Moon-Touched Netherwhelp pet for World of WarcraftTracer’s OSV-03 Rogue mount with Tracer Hero in Heroes of the Storm30th Anniversary Overwatch player icon and spray (coming soon) * Plus 5 Loot Boxes StarCraft II and StarCraft Set: Remastered Blizzard’s 30 Years of Portrait (Coming Soon) 10 Hearthstone Dark Moon Fair Card Pack Madness Diablo III Pets and Portraits (Coming Soon) All Heroic Packs Plus: Overwatch World of WarcraftRaynhardt Snowstorm Mount (coming soon) Hearthstone Diablo III Wing Dark Moon Fair Random Madness on Legendary Cards (coming soon) Epic Pack In addition to all of the Heroic Packs, 30 days of World of Warcraft game time 5 Golden Madness in Hearthstone’s Dark Moon Faircard Pack 3 Golden Overwatch Diablo III Helm Transmog Loot Box for Items (coming soon)

Can you hear it properly? do you want? That’s good news! Thanks to the Blizzard fabs, I got the key to give away one Epic Pack. Entry is easy and anyone can participate because they lived in the digital world. The only rule here is one entry for each unique email, so you don’t have to spam your input box to try your luck. Gavin, it doubles for you.

Please draw the winner next week. Please do your best. Don’t forget to focus on BlizzCon Online this month.

Last updated: February 9, 2021

