Google Ranking Factor: What is a Secret Source?





By Terry Tateossian, MIT blockchain, AI certified consultant, speaker and activist, founding partner of Socialfix Media.

Getty

You have a business that you are striving for. You have spent time, money, and effort building an offline reputation. You may not have missed your online presence and are investing in a long-term digital marketing strategy.

But how many people can be confident of the “Google Top Rankings” rule? Let’s explore some ways we can investigate and come up with potentially good strategies.

Google has never publicly revealed their ranking factors

Online marketers and business owners are good at guessing what Google’s ranking signals are and drawing conclusions, but the truth is, what actually moves the needle, how long, and how long. I do not know.

To provide the latest informed information, see the latest updates from Google’s top webmaster trends analysts, including Martin Splitt’s SEO Mythbusting series, John Mueller’s Google Webmaster Central Hangouts, Gary Illyes’ tweets, and other respectful search engines. You can follow up on the interview. Optimization (SEO) blogs, news sites, industry conferences and events, research treatises, and even Google patent documents. But as much feedback as Google advertises to webmasters and SEOs, they don’t really provide their secret source. So the simple mechanism for getting Google’s number one search result in the industry’s top search terms remains a mystery.

If you listen enough, you will understand

But we are not completely in the dark. Google’s algorithms are said to evaluate the quality of a website in terms of topic relevance, reliability, ease of use, and additional signals such as:

Backlink

According to John Mueller, “Links are very important to use to find content in the first place, so if no one links to your website, you won’t even know it exists. Thing.”

Links are considered one of the most powerful signals in “ranking games”. However, these are dangerous areas that need to be investigated carefully.

Bad links can bring you a Google penalty and wipe out your website forever from the Google Index, just as they may be beneficial to your online marketing campaign.

Page load speed

Google has officially shared a FAQ page about Core Web Vital, so we can be pretty thorough when working on that side. Optimal user experience has always been an important issue to consider, but as Google “says”, webmasters have no choice but to add it as an important step in their optimization list.

Intention and content

According to Google, “Keep in mind that the intent of a search query is still a very strong signal. Therefore, pages with a substandard page experience will still be ranked high if they have good, relevant content. May be ranked. “

Don’t overstate your contribution to content and its rankings, as you may be fed up with the “content is king” cliché that has been popular over the last few years. Don’t forget to check the latest Google requirements for quality. See the core algorithm update documentation for them.

It helps you catch up with their EAT system (emphasizing expertise, authority and credibility) and evaluate the quality content that has become The Thing within the last few years.

Do you have more?

Aside from crawlability, indexing, on-page and off-page factors, a total of over 200 ranking signals are constantly tested by the webmaster community to understand how Google really tends. Does that mean you are comparing and monitoring? Do you want to rank your site?

There are many signals to consider, but don’t overwhelm you. The reason is as follows.

It’s not about doing a complete list of Google ranking elements

It’s about their proper prioritization. Knowing the weight of each of them is really important. Only then will you know where to start and gradually move down the list.

The truth is that all Google search optimization strategies change from vertical to vertical and from place to place. You should benchmark your business against your top competitors. Find out what works for them and what makes your digital marketing strategy competitive.

Are they investing in an extensive FAQ section?

Do they post new industry articles with over 1,500 words five times a week?

Do they have huge social media followers that bring them a lot of site traffic?

Do they often sponsor local events featured in local news blogs?

Whatever their winning tactics, keep track of them and make it work for you by doubling the effort and time spent on the campaign.

Google’s ranking element is a vague overview of what you need to keep in mind. Every project requires its own unique recipe. Materials are subject to modification, but their priorities and weights must be different.

Unique Google Ranking Factor Mix

Consider the chemical composition of graphite and diamond. Both are made of carbon. However, the specific structure of each carbon makes them completely different. Graphite is soft and fragile, but diamond is the most powerful and known natural substance.

Now, it’s up to you to turn your site into solid diamonds or temporary, faded graphite.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

