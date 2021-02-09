Aurora 7 has 7 screens and 1 hour battery life-for now





There are already some multi-screen computers on the market, but 7-screen laptops look like Hollywood sci-fi and hacking movies, but thanks to the UK-based company Expanscape’s Aurora 7, it’s actually It has been realized.

(Photo: Expanscape) Aurora 7 has seven screens and is currently a prototype.

7 screens on one laptop

According to New Atlas, the Aurora 7 has seven foldable screens, heavier than most popular laptops available today, weighs 26 pounds and is 4.3 inches thick.

Currently, Aurora 7 is currently in the prototype stage, so it comes with a lot of 3D printed parts, and with multiple screens, the battery life is quite short, lasting only an hour. According to the press.

Still, as the company continues to develop laptops, it will be upgraded more or less, but if you’re willing to buy at this stage, it’s now available on the Expanscape website.

Aurora7 prototype specifications

So what can you get under the hood?

Aurora 7 is primarily designed for people who need multiple screens, such as game and software developers, digital artists, editors, content creators, and even gamers who want to experience a more immersive gaming experience. I will.

So the laptop must be powerful enough to run multiple software at once, and Aurora 7 will not be disappointed.

The multi-screen laptop features an Intel i9 9900K processor and comes with 64GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 series graphics card, plus 2.5TB of high-capacity SSD storage and 2GB of hard drive storage.

However, if that alone doesn’t meet your needs, you can expand your storage capacity even further.

When it comes to screens that are the show’s obvious star, consumers get four 17.3-inch 4K (3840×2160) LCD screens, two in landscape mode, two in portrait mode, and three smaller screens. 1920×1200 pixels at 7 inches.

One of the smaller screens is on the wrist rest of your laptop.

When the user finishes using the laptop, all screens are designed to fold into themselves and be carried flat, but again, they are quite heavy and thick, so they are not portable.

However, Expanscape plans to make the Aurora 7 slim and lightweight at 22 pounds, so it’s not the perfect laptop to carry around.

Aurora 7 price

Anyway, how much is the Aurora 7 prototype laptop?

Unfortunately, according to Gizmodo, buyers need to sign an NDA at the time of purchase to prevent consumers from saying anything about the amount of money they have spent buying their own laptop, so they are based in the UK. I only know the company that does it.

Those who want to buy prototypes should check the Expanscape website and email them to the address they gave them.

Prototypes are usually more expensive than mass-produced products because it takes time and money to develop each part, but the price of the Aurora 7 prototype is currently unknown.

