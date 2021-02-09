An element named after Albert Einstein, Einsteinium, no longer a mystery as scientists discover its properties





Einsteinium is the seventh transuranium element located well below the periodic table with atomic number 99. The properties of one of the heaviest elements, Einsteinium, named after the world-famous physicist Albert Einstein, have not been clearly understood until now.

But that has changed now as researchers at the Berkeley National Laboratory in California have come up with a solution to overcome this problem. A team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee first synthesized a sample of 250 nanograms of the isotope Einsteinium-254 using a high-flux isotope reactor led by chemist Rebecca Aberger. .. They synthesized it by hitting a curium target with neutrons. This triggered a radioactive decay chain.

As reported by Physics World, these researchers initially faced failures during the synthesis of einsteinium. Samples could not be used for X-ray crystallography studies because they were found to be contaminated with the element 98 californium. While there was a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was radioactive decay in the sample.

They reportedly bound einsteinium to a ligand, an organic molecule. This combination acted as a light emitting antenna. At the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, they 3D printed a dedicated holder that was used to hold the sample. Researchers at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Source in California performed X-ray absorption spectroscopy to analyze the sample.

As a result, researchers were able to determine the bond length of einsteinium. They were also able to observe that the physical chemistry of einsteinium does not follow the trends of the actinide series, which contain elements such as actinium, uranium and californium, among others.

Einsteinium bond lengths help researchers understand how metal bonds bind to molecules. On the other hand, knowing new aspects of einsteinium’s physical chemistry can facilitate research to understand how it can be used in a variety of fields.

Published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Nature on February 3, 2021, researchers can see how the process occurs when a nucleus collides with other elements of the einsteinium or actinide series. Can be predicted.

