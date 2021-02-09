Bad App: Apple Needs to Clean Up App Store House





People always tell Macalope, oh, Macalope, you only protect Apple and never criticize Apple. And oh, Makarope, you are such an Apple apologist. And oh, Maca Rope, seriously, how do you type in your hooves? meaningless. You won’t get enough articulations to do-

OK, this interview is over.

The horny guy will say it again for the people behind him: all he asks is that people logically criticize Apple for what really matters. Is it hard? On the other hand, it can seem impossible, as is the law of Frekin’s thermodynamics. Or even normal thermodynamics.

But this week there is something good to complain about. Take it, thermodynamics!

I hate it very much.

Developer Kosta Eleftheriou has recently been weeping at identifying fraudulent apps on the App Store after discovering a rip-off on his app FlickType. The rip-off artist pushed the app using Elefterias’ own video. You will need to pay $ 8 a week immediately to unlock the app.

Oh, the app doesn’t do anything. There is also that.

Eleftheriou has found multiple apps that show the same scam. I used paid reviews to push a non-functional app that charges an exorbitant weekly fee. And they then make millions of dollars a year.

One of the App Store promises was that it wasn’t wild and wild west. And now it’s a wild and wild west, not a good Wild Wild West featuring Robert Conrad, but a cheesy Wild Wild West featuring Will Smith. And finally, a huge mechanical spider. But that doesn’t really matter for now.

That just bad movie. That’s what you need to know.

The first thing to say on the Apples App Store web page is your favorite app. From a reliable place. Call him a weird freak with a human body and an antlers of computer heads, but the fraudulent app that charges you for free every week is not what Makarope loves.

The Apples App Store review guidelines also state that:

Customer trust is the basis of the App Store’s success. Apps prey on users, try to trick customers, make unwanted purchases, share unwanted data, raise prices in tricky ways, and charge for undelivered features and content. Do not do or do anything else. Operation method inside and outside the app.

This may be easy to swallow if Apple didn’t have the bad habit of rejecting appsapps that did what they were supposed to do and didn’t cost anything, based on an inadequate interpretation of the app’s functionality.

Apple has created the most restrictive smartphone app store with the promise that the entire app will be safer, safer, and of higher quality, while limiting the types of apps allowed. It may be better than a competition store, but people are still preyed on. The company needs to set up this bar itself and make sure it withstands it. That’s not the case now.

