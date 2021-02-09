Google Analytics changes represent new opportunities for marketers





Melanie Coleman

Google has been a destroyer so far and has done it again. In late 2020, Google launched Google Analytics 4 (GA4), which eventually made the world of analytics a little more enthusiastic.

Having been using Google Analytics for over 10 years, I neglect to say that I was a little confused, mainly because of misunderstandings about what GA4 is and what it isn’t. Before we dive in, let’s see how we got here.

Google Analytics has been around since 2005 and in most cases hasn’t changed significantly since then. There were format changes, additional fields, and changes from GA to UA tags, but basically the data structures haven’t changed.

Marketers and analysts are very familiar with this format. This is because I had to play for nearly 16 years (using the free Google Analytics version instead of 360).

So why change it?

For starters, the changes have been postponed for a long time. Digital space doesn’t look like 2005. The approach to data had to be revisited to reflect a dynamic and competitive space. Second, with the advent of other analytics platforms and the adoption of data by businesses, Google needed to keep the data at the top. Google has brought in some of the features that users would have had to pay before to do so.

For clarity, GA4 is not an upgraded version of UA-Google Analytics, but a whole new analytics platform. There are two important ways to distinguish between the two.

Data Structures: The UA uses session-based data structures that create a hierarchy of all data. Example: User A visits xyzbank.com to start a session. There are page views, video playback, downloads, etc. within this session, or just a single page view, but there is always (at least) page views within the session.

GA4 has a different approach to user behavior. Instead of focusing on sessions, focus on the actions that users take on your site. Measurement tags allow Google to better deduplication of users, allowing them to create cleaner data. The confusion with this is that pageviews are now considered events because they are the “actions” that users perform on your site.

Tag Type: The UA utilizes standard pageview tags to track who visits your site rather than who performs the action. That is, you (or the developer) need to tag every individual action that a user can perform in order to be able to retrieve that data (from video views to PDF downloads to navigation usage).

GA4 uses a new measurement tag, and as mentioned earlier, Google can understand what the same user is doing and the automatic tracking of key events.

Page View Scroll Outbound Click Site Search Download Video Engagement File

Being able to measure all these actions without additional tags is a big advantage, as it requires less tagging, and less tagging means less dragging of page load speed. Of course, users need to add more tags and don’t always have control over their naming conventions (unless they want to fancy and regain ultimate control). But this is a really effective way for even beginners in analytics to start understanding user behavior on the site.

How to get started

First of all, this cannot be emphasized enough. Do not delete existing analysis properties. The current UA properties are the “controls” of the data and historical records.

Second, make a plan. Before you start your GA4 account, decide what to tag and what to track. If you have hard-coded event tags on your site, they will not automatically go to the GA4 properties because they are configured for the UA. In other words, if you want to know all the actions a user can take, you need to retag the entire site. However, in GA4 it’s much easier to tag your site using Google Tag Manager than in UA (both are much easier than hard-coding).

Finally, get ready to spend a lot of time with your new GA4 account. The change is jarring. Many pre-built reports feature new customization features that allow you to create reports and segment users to suit your needs. Changing the hierarchy also means that you need to change your approach to reporting, and you need to be prepared to explain this to executives (and possibly the board of directors). If your team is accustomed to session-based reporting and certain KPIs, be aware that they may no longer make sense. You need to start thinking about what you want your website to do, not just how to group user behavior. You also have access to excellent training resources. We highly recommend SkillShop by Google before attending a paid training course.

please do not worry. All together in this change. Ultimately, this is best, but as a marketer or analyst, it’s great for creating truly clean datasets that are structured to capture all the data you need from the start. It’s also an opportunity. GA4, on the other hand, has a long-term reward if you approach it strategically.

If this all seems too confusing, or if you have additional questions, please let me know. I will do my best to support you.

Melanie Coleman is a media and strategy manager for Pannos Marketing based in Manchester, New Hampshire, with award-winning full-service dedicated to strategic marketing, public relations, social media, e-commerce and website solutions for financial institutions. Is a telecommunications company.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos