Is Google’s inventory short in the short term?

Alphabet stocks (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which grew 57% from the end of 2019, are still on a gradual uptrend in the short term. GOOG’s share price has increased from $ 1337 at the end of 2019 to about $ 2098 now, compared to the S & P 500, which increased 20% from the end of 2019. The company’s earnings have increased over the last few years, and its price-earnings ratio has also risen. .. The Google Stock Buy or Sell dashboard has basic numbers.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, GOOG revenue increased 19% in 2020, with the Google Cloud and YouTube advertising segments leading growth. In 2020, GOOG surpassed its revenue consensus estimate by 13% year-on-year to $ 182.5 billion, with base EPS recorded at $ 59.15 from $ 49.59 in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the company reported $ 65 billion in cash inflows from its operating activities that year.

Google’s revenue in 2021 is expected to increase 20.3% year-on-year to $ 219.6 billion. In addition, net income could increase to $ 45.9 billion, with EPS numbers increasing to $ 66.89 in 2021 and a price-earnings ratio of about 32.3 times, Google’s valuation would be about $ 2160. I will. This is the current market price.

[Updated 07/28/2020] Has Google run out of room for growth as the world wrestles with Covid-19?

After rising 43% from its March 23 low this year, the current price per share is around $ 1,512, and we believe Alphabets’ share price has risen slightly. Google’s share price has risen from $ 1,057 to $ 1,512 from the recent bottom, and S & P has also risen about 44%. The rise in stock prices was supported by the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package announced on March 23, boosting market sentiment. Prices went up further as Google’s first-quarter 2020 revenues exceeded market estimates. Advertising revenue growth slowed, but non-advertising revenue was still resilient. Lockdown restrictions have increased the use of all Google properties, from Google search to YouTube. This is a good sign for the company. In the non-advertising segment, usage of certain products such as Google Classroom and Meet is also skyrocketing, and corporate stock prices are rising.

Part of the rise in stock prices during the 2016-2019 period is justified by 75% growth in earnings. Google revenue increased from $ 90 billion in 2016 to $ 162 billion in 2019, primarily due to increased advertising revenue from the Google search segment. This was offset by a 2% drop in profitability as the net profit margin dropped slightly from 21.6% in 2016 to 21.2% in 2019.

As margins and earnings increased (and the decline in margins in 2017 was due to temporary tax costs), stocks rose during this period, with 27x flat price earnings in 2016 and 2019. It led to the rate. Standing 31 times. We believe that the market is optimistic about Internet companies in the current environment, which has led to its rise.

Impact of coronavirus

The global spread of the coronavirus has led to blockades in various cities around the world, which have affected industrial and economic activity. This can have a negative impact on consumption and personal consumption. In particular, Google’s inventory has increased by about 5% since January 31 after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the coronavirus epidemic. However, the S & P 500 Index was flat during the same period. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company saw a 13% increase in total revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Google Cloud recorded 52% year-over-year revenue growth and advertising revenue growth of 10% year-on-year. That said, personal consumption and lower spending in the coming months can lead to lower advertising demand as businesses can focus on their core costs.

The actual recovery and timing depends on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. The Trends in US Covid-19 Cases on the dashboard gives an overview of how pandemics are spreading in the United States, in contrast to the trends in Brazil and Russia. Inspired by the Fed’s horror, the market was ready to look at the current weak times, look at the 2022 results and take a longer-term view. Market sentiment can be capricious, but evidence of a rise in new cases can surprise investors again.

Google may have moved, but 2020 has created many price discontinuities that can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be amazed at how unintuitive Amazon and Etsy stock valuations are. Another example is Apple and Microsoft.

