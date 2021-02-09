Wukong gameplay trailer unveils huge boss





Celebrating Chinese New Year, the developer Game Science has unleashed a whole new perspective on its action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong’s giant boss.

To celebrate the year of Ox, Chinese developer Game Science has released a new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong, which is flooded with action-packed boss battle gameplay. This particular action RPG surprised the internet at the end of last summer, following the release of a 13-minute pre-alpha gameplay video. Since then, the details have surfaced little by little, but not so impressive.

Based on the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” Black Myth: Goku is a character who practices stick-wielding martial arts and starring Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. Interestingly, the Game Science crew is inspired by God of War (2018) using a one-shot camera. Based on what has been shown so far, such choices work to make Black Myth: Wukong’s already fluid-looking combat much more dynamic, especially given the incredibly smooth animations. To do. And upscaling to 4K at 60 frames per second seems even more awe-inspiring.

Celebrating Chinese New Year, Game Science once again glimpsed the Black myth: Wukong’s incredible gameplay. The latest three-minute trailer takes a closer look at the various bosses Sun Wukong fights through his adventures. For example, in the middle of a video, a character fights what looks like a giant double-headed mouse creature. Viewers can also find some examples of Sun Wukong’s ability to switch to different forms.

Needless to say, the video of the Game Science RPG remains impressive. The game seems to be one of the most original Soulslike titles ever. Even if developers plan to see more Black Mythin actions, GameScience may not want to show them all at once because the project is at least a year or two old.

Black Myth: Wukong serves as the first entry in a trilogy game, but not all articles are set to use Journey to the West as a foundation. The developers don’t share too much detail in this regard, but players can expect each game to be based on various novels and folklore in Chinese mythology.

Black Myth: Wukong is under development for unspecified consoles and PCs. The RPG has no release date, but will be available by 2023.

