“FF7 Remake” Part 2 requires one major change to Vincent Valentine





The first FINAL FANTASY VII remake features a shuffle cast of four playable characters, for a total of nine, assuming direct follow-up includes the rest of the original hero in the mix. Among the remaining characters is a normal-sized man named Vincent Valentine, who may or may not be a vampire. If recent gaming trends are a sign, developer Square Enix needs to make some major changes to Vincent.

They need to make him a 9’6 “vampire, like the widely beloved Lady Arcina Dimitresk.

For several reasons, gamers worship Lady D, a towering female vampire, one of the main adversaries of the next Resident Evil Village. She first appeared in the game’s January digital showcase and soon became rabies online. Then she reappeared in the conclusion of the wonderful maiden demo. She is formidable, ridiculous, tall and elegant. Everyone loves big vampire women.

Square Enix should also make the resident vampire of FF7 Remake a giant, right?

We’re half-joking around here, but for now, the first remake game is more realistic, so it doesn’t feel surprisingly quirky than the original game. Yes, it’s obviously a horny game that can be ridiculous and weird, but it feels toned down compared to the 1997 original.

There have been some fundamental changes to Canon, especially at the finale of the game, but not many overturn our expectations with the FF7 remake. It seems that some minor characters (and one major hero) lived there, and the party destroyed “Destiny” itself, yet we have no idea how all of this will change the story. Hmm.

Introducing “Big Vinnie” into the mix may be a way to regain the strange camp of FINAL FANTASY VII with a slap and a dolphin flip. Whether it’s height adjustments or more practical details that actually make him a vampire, the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake series needs to adjust the treatment of Vincent Valentine. (In terms of its value, he currently stands at a reasonable 6-foot height, even higher than most of the clouds and parties, but shorter than Barrett and Sephiroth.)

As a joke, what if Vincent is close to 10 feet tall and shrinks to normal size when he attends a party? At least Square Enix could be part of the whole big vampire conversation. He starred in his own malicious game Dirge of Cerberus a few years later, but Vincent’s backstory isn’t fully embodied in FF7.

He is one of the last characters a player can hire, and doing so is optional. When you meet an immortal man, he sleeps in a casket in the basement of an abandoned mansion complaining about a nightmare. And although he doesn’t drink blood, he transforms into a variety of giant creatures. He’s basically a vampire, except that his story is much more complicated. To be honest, doubling his height seems to be within Vincent’s potential. (Major spoilers to appear for FF7 and future FF7 remakes.)

This guy is definitely a vampire, right?square Enix

Almost thirty years before the game started, Vincent is a Turk (now Reno, Ludo, Zen, etc.) who is in love with Shinra’s scientist Lucretia. Even the Dirge of Cerberus is unclear if they were together in a romantic position. However, after Vincent learned that Lucretia could have caused her father’s death, she married Hojo (the same mad scientist in FF7 Remake) and became pregnant.

Hojo plans to experiment with the fetal using Jenova cells, and Hojo shot his breast when Vincent tried to stop him. Rather than killing Vincent, Hojo conducted other experiments on him, suffering from a former Turk who never died. Further experiments involving the corrupt Materia and the demon called Chaos have transformed Vincent into a superhuman immortal who can literally unleash his inner demon.

Lucretia’s child, who could be Vincent in all that we know, became Sephiroth, the first soldier to nearly succeed in destroying the world and the main villain in the series. He defended Lucretia and couldn’t stop Hojo, so Vincent literally slept for decades until Cloud and his friends were given the opportunity to take revenge when they found him. His backstory is probably the richest of all characters except Cloud and Aeris. That’s why Square Enix explored it further, for better or for worse, at Dirge of Cerberus.

That’s exactly why Vincent needs to play a bigger role in the next FINAL FANTASY VII remake compared to the original. It’s up to Square Enix whether he’s literally much bigger.

FF7 Remake Part 2 is currently under development and Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7, 2021.

