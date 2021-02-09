Genshin Impact’s new photo event is consistently rewarding for free players





As a free-to-play gacha game, especially for players who have to resist microtransactions and pay for in-game content, it’s no exaggeration to say that Genshin Impact has already accumulated odds. But it didn’t take long for the game to quickly prove that you could actually enjoy all the story content without paying a dime.

Sure, the timed 5-star characters are fascinating, but you don’t need them to win the game. If you continue to play naturally, you will receive Primogem (the premium currency of the game). You can try it out. If you’re lucky with your wish system, you’ll get good characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact chooses to give away prizes slowly but surely, instead of constantly attacking players with the temptation of microtransactions. Also, if you like what you see in the game, or if you finally find the time-limited characters you need, you can get them with all the free primogems. If you still don’t get results, you may already want to break your credit card at that point. By doing so, MiHoYo will make money.

Even with the subtle temptation tactics of developers, there is still plenty of room for free players to control. You need to choose more about how you want to use primogem. MiHoYo is generous in offering these giveaways, especially as new events occur.

As a good example, Update 1.3 introduces a new Five Flushes of Fortune event before its main show, Lantern Rites, which will be released later this week. The Five Flash of Fortune is very simple and acts as a daily quest that just takes pictures of random creatures and objects every day.

It may be a brown creature or a red item. Whatever it is, if you take enough pictures for the day, you can submit it and get a guaranteed 60 primogems and another random reward. And those random rewards are also pretty sweet: hero wisdom for leveling, moras for purchasing items and ascending characters, and fortified ore to enhance your weapons.

Heroes wit in particular is very helpful in raising the level of your character. Just crushing and leveling up your enemies is a very slow process. Not only that, players can earn additional Battle Pass rewards by sharing photos with people on their friends list to complete their collection.

The rewards for the Battle Pass are much smaller than the Five Flash itself, but like everything else in Genshin Impact, they add up little by little. As an almost free player (I’ve only bought a Welkin Pass in a few months of play so far), just do daily quests and attend events like this and you’re ready to go. Is hoarding.

It’s been a few months since the release of Genshin Impact, so this is no longer a hot take, but it’s worth revisiting either method. Genshin Impact has solidified as a typical example of a free-to-play gacha game. You need to keep encouraging players to buy Primogem or drop real money for many other resources.

MiHoYo knows that the product is good enough for people to want to spend their own money. And with a certain percentage of freebies, developers are developing good intentions, and even that loyal free player base will inevitably start thinking about giving back to the company.

I’m not there yet, but if Genshin Impact has already made significant updates and additions to the impressive roster, it won’t be long before credit cards start splitting properly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos