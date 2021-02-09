Security-related Google launches open source vulnerabilities (OSV) database





Google has announced the launch of OSV (Open Source Vulnerabilities), a vulnerability database and triage infrastructure for open source projects.

Last week, Google announced the Open Source Vulnerabilities (OSV), a vulnerability database and triage infrastructure for open source projects.

This database is intended to assist both open source maintainers and consumers of open source projects.

Archiving allows open source software users and maintainers to find vulnerabilities that affect them and provide detailed information about the affected versions and commits. Maintainers of open source software can benefit from OSV automation to ease the burden of triage.

“We are excited to launch OSV (Open Source Vulnerabilities). This is the first step in improving the vulnerability triage of open source software developers and consumers.” Google published Read the post you made. “The goal of OSV is to provide accurate data about where the vulnerabilities occurred and where they were fixed. This allows open source software users to pinpoint whether they are affected or not. You can make security fixes as quickly as possible. “

At launch, the database contains only OSS-Fuzz (mainly C / C ++) vulnerabilities, but Google will soon add data sources (such as npm Registry and PyPI).

OSV already contains information about thousands of vulnerabilities from over 380 critical open source projects integrated with Google’s OSS-Fuzz fuzzing service.

“OSV is a vulnerability database for open source projects. We expose an API that allows users in these projects to query whether they are version affected.” Read the project description.

“For each vulnerability, run the dichotomy to figure out the exact commit that causes the bug and the exact commit that fixes the bug. This is up to figure out the tags and commit scope affected. Cross-referenced to the stream repository. “

The OSV database exposes a simple API for querying for vulnerabilities, allowing maintainers and users to provide a git commit hash or version number to receive a list of vulnerabilities present in that version.

“Similarly, after the vulnerability has been fixed, it is the maintainer who, in addition to the processes required for publishing, determines the exact list of affected versions and commits on all branches of downstream consumers. It takes time for us. ”Google continues. Unfortunately, many open source projects, including those that are essential to modern infrastructure, are under-resourced and overworked. Maintainers do not always have the bandwidth to create and publish complete and accurate information about vulnerabilities, even if necessary.

OSV aims to rethink and facilitate better open source, scalable vulnerability tracking.

“In an ideal world, vulnerability management should take advantage of automated infrastructure and run close to the actual open source development process. Projects that rely on open source are reported vulnerabilities. You will be notified promptly when you do so and the fix should be made promptly. Google will quit.

Users can visit the OSV website and documentation (https://osv.dev) to explore open source repositories and contribute to projects on GitHub. Google has also set up a mailing list to stay up to date on OSV and share ideas about tracking vulnerabilities.

If you would like to receive our weekly Security Affairs Newsletter for free, subscribe here.

Pierluigi Paganini

(SecurityAffairs hacking, open source vulnerability)

Share

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos