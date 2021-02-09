PS5 is back in stock today: Bundles are in stock





GameStop has multiple PS5 bundles in stock today, February 9th. Priced at $ 710, the PS5 bundle includes an additional DualSense controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition, NBA 2K21, and a $ 20 gift card. The PS5 Digital bundle comes with an additional controller, a $ 20 GameStop gift card, a PlayStation Plus one-year subscription, and a PlayStation Store gift card. As always, these sell out quickly.

Almost in mid-February, the 2021 PS5 replenishment situation is still not good. The new PlayStation console was very difficult to find in stock from the moment the pre-order started. Some expected the New Year to make it easier to find the PS5 inventory, but it wasn’t.

In a recent earnings report, Sony confirmed that it sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles from October to December. The company acknowledged the current shortage of PS5, but promised to “do everything” to make more PS5 available to consumers and plans to sell 7.6 million PS5s during the first year. He added that. However, PS5 inventory may not improve as early as this summer. Microsoft recently acknowledged that Xbox Series X inventories will be limited until at least June, so we expect the same to be true for the PS5.

Despite those facts, you’re not completely out of luck on the PS5 front. While purchasing the PS5 will continue to be difficult for the next few months, retailers still offer sporadic online replenishments, and PlayStation Direct may even open the PS5 queue. Generally, there is no prior notice. Therefore, PS5 games are intended to monitor the latest restocking news on Twitter (and of course stories like this). There are many accounts that tweet as soon as the PS5 inventory is found. Recently, we’ve seen some restocks from major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. This includes the largest restocking since Black Friday in late January. Last week, Wal-Mart offered both the PS5 and PS5 Digital in a series of consecutive restocks, each sold out quickly. In general, you’ll be better off with unannounced restocks, but of course they’re hard to catch up with.

We will continue to update this guide as the PS5 unit goes on sale. Keep in mind that if you need it, you need to be able to quickly and potentially purchase bundles of games and accessories that you may or may not need. .. If you want to buy a PS5 relatively quickly, they are a kind of concession you need to make. Third-party sellers like StockX are also an option, but it’s a good idea to wait for your PS5 to buy at MSRP (not hundreds above list price).

Where to Buy PS5 PS5 and PS5 Digital are priced at $ 500 and $ 400, respectively. PS5 availability on PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct regularly opens queues for shoppers to buy PS5s (and others on first-party sites), but it’s not even clear if PS5s are available and often waits an hour or more. There is. Still, it’s worth checking out PS Direct often, as only PS Direct releases PS5 on a fairly regular basis. However, the queue also looks a bit random.

Keep in mind that finding a queue on PS Direct does not necessarily mean that you have a PS5 in stock. It simply indicates a lot of traffic to the store. If you find a queue and stay in front of your computer for a while, jumping in and waiting is never a pain, but there is no guarantee that it will be in stock by the time it passes.

PS5 availability on GameStop

GameStop restocked PS5 on February 9th. However, PS5 and PS5 Digital editions are only available in expensive bundles. This is a relatively common event at GameStop.

PS5 availability at Walmart

Wal-Mart posted the PS5 on its website on February 4th, along with other next-generation systems. Like other Wal-Mart replenishments, more systems became available every 10 minutes, giving customers many opportunities to get one, but sold out tremendously quickly. The replenishment was announced about an hour ago, giving hopeful buyers (and resellers) time to prepare.

Best Buy PS5 Availability

The last PS5 replenishment for Best Buy was January 22nd. It’s been the second consecutive day that Best Buy has restocked PS5 on its website, but it’s been quiet since then. Best Buy was out of stock in stores throughout the holiday season, but retailers say the console will be available in stores in 2021. If it is in stock, we recommend checking with your local Best Buy store.

PS5 availability on target

The latest replenishment of the target was February 2nd. Both PS5 and PS5 digital were available, but only in-store pick-up. Nevertheless, it is advisable to call the nearest store for availability. This is the second PS5 restock we’ve seen on Target since its launch.

PS5 availability on Amazon

Amazon was the least reliable retailer when it came to restocking the PS5. Since its launch, little stock of next-generation consoles has been seen. The latest Amazon PS5 was restocked on January 21st. I only saw a $ 500 disk drive version in stock and it was gone in no time.

Where to Buy PS5 Accessories Some PS5 accessories are out of stock, but there are excellent third party options.

The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset was the most difficult PS5 accessory to find in stock and the first accessory sold out at major retailers. It’s not always a reliable product, but it has been restocked on a regular basis for the past few weeks. However, there are still many great headsets you can buy with your new PS5. Our personal favorite is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset. Other great options are the SteelSeries Arctis 1 and Astro A50. All existing PS4 headsets should work as well.

Other official PS5 accessories such as media remotes and DualSense charging stations are also popular and are often restocked out of stock.

See more PS5 recommendations:

Where to buy the biggest PS5 games

Spider-Man: A significant number of PS5 games are currently available, including launch titles such as Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. Many PS4 games come with free next-generation upgrades and have been discounted since their launch, so it’s better than buying the full PS5 version.

