Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Review: Good Sound at the Wrong Price





The Razers Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones are a significant improvement over the company’s first pair of true wireless earphones. They switched from an open-air design to a closed fit. Thanks to that decision (and our partnership with THX), we get a better sound. And they provide proper active noise canceling. Razer has introduced a wealth of eartips (including Comply foam). There is also a low latency game mode to keep your earphones and mobile games in sync.

But the main obstacle to Razers’ new earphones is price. For $ 200, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro faced fierce competition and many of those options went beyond the core basics of fit, sound quality and ANC to offer more unique features. For Apple, it’s Spatial Audio. For Samsung, its clever new voice detection feature allows ambient sounds as soon as you start speaking. Jabras earphones can be paired with two devices at once. The Razer doesn’t really match these perks (unless you’re really keen on the game mode). The result is a completely satisfying but unobtrusive earphone.

7.5 out of 10

Good stuff Good sound quality and isolation Lots of bundle options for eartips Reliable connection Bad stuff Noise canceling isn’t very effective Impressive battery life Case doesn’t do wireless charging

From a design standpoint, the Hammerhead True Wireless Pros are typical stem-style earphones. They’re significantly larger than the AirPods Pro and have less bend, but the matte black finish enhances the sleek element. No, the outer Razer logo doesn’t light up. This is the area you tap (or press and hold) to access various gesture controls, my tests have proven responsive, you can customize it to your liking, and it covers all features except volume. .. Below this on each stem is a microphone used for active noise canceling. A microphone that can be used for calls is located at the bottom of the stem for optimal voice pickup.

The abundance of included eartips makes it easy to find a comfortable fit.

Razer packages 7 sets of eartips in a box. There are standard silicon (S, M, L) and gripper versions (S, M, L) for active use cases such as running. I also have a medium set of Comply foam tips made for great seals. I ended up keeping them all the time. Razer ensures that when many other earphone makers keep calling with just three sets of tips, they’ll get the props to do everything that helps their customers find the right one. .. Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is IPX4 compliant for sweat resistance, making it suitable for general training.

Razer packs these earphones with 10mm drivers and is THX certified to provide a rich and balanced sound stage for all movies, music and games. I can’t talk about the rigors of the THX process, but the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro delivers a clear, balanced sound with extra bass in case you dial up that part of the audio.

The Razers mobile app allows you to adjust the EQ and customize the controls.

Speaking of which, the Razers mobile app allows you to fully customize your EQ to your liking or choose from presets. The default THX mode is where I stayed, but it’s great to have full control over the entire EQ range. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro allows you to skillfully fly between genres without encountering anything you can’t handle. Codec support covers standard AAC and SBC, and there is no Apt-X on the Android side. Like many other earphones, the music automatically pauses when you remove it from your ear and resumes when you undo it.

The case is compact, but there is no wireless charging. The bud fits snugly in the case regardless of whether you are using a silicone or comply foam tip.

Unfortunately, active noise canceling doesn’t support its impressive sound quality. Hammerhead True Wireless Pros approaches ANC in the same way as any other premium earphone, producing anti-noise to counter ambient sound. But the Razers ANC is very average. It’s effective at suppressing certain low-level hums and roaring in many rooms and office spaces, but at this price level it’s not compatible with other earphones. The Jabra Elite 85t and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the best Razers here, completely defeated by more expensive options such as the Bose QuietComfort earphones and AirPods Pro.

If anything, thanks to Comply’s hints, passive isolation seems to be the most effective way to block external noise. Razers’ transparency / ambient mode also sounds like it’s digitized compared to the best of the others. The voice microphone is fine, but don’t write anything.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earphones use the familiar elongated stem design. Razer offers TPU cases for cases with an optional carabiner.

Therefore, that special game mode feature was left behind. According to Razer, the Bluetooth delay is reduced to 60ms. This should help catch up with the action of fast-moving mobile game titles, and in my experience it seemed to work. However, the company also states that game mode drains the battery faster, which is an area where these earphones are already struggling. Hammerhead True Wireless Pro advertises up to 4 hours of continuous listening. This is arguably the low end, ahead of competitors such as Jabra (5.5 hours), Samsung (5 hours) and Sony (6 hours). The well-built carrying case has enough juice to reach a total of 20 hours of playback, but lacks wireless charging.

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is IPX4 compliant for sweat resistance.

If you’ve been playing PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile for hours, the game mode can benefit, but if your earphones are in the normal setting, you won’t find any obvious synchronization issues with more casual games. It was. It’s not enough to justify the $ 200 cost of the Razers Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, especially if the competitors offer more lucrative tricks.

These earphones are much more attractive at a lower price.

The Razers Hammerhead True Wireless Pros are one of my top recommendations for under $ 150. They sound very good in all sorts of music, Razer goes beyond the tip of the ear, and I didn’t mention other bonuses like the 2-year warranty. These are significant improvements over the original Hammerhead True Wireless buds. But they are shining in the $ 200 category they currently live in. Middle-way ANC and short-side battery life reduce them to points where performance and cost are difficult to adjust. The price cuts allow Razers’ second-generation true wireless earphones to be placed in a much better location to accentuate the quality they offer.

Photograph by Chris Welch / Zavage

