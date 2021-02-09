Deleting blog comments can affect search rankings





Google’s John Mueller advises site owners that removing all comments from a website can adversely affect search rankings.

Mueller provides this advice during the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded on February 5th.

The site owner will send you a question asking if your blog comment is included in Google’s search rankings. They want to remove comments from their site and ask if they can do it without losing their ranking.

The simple answer is:

Yes, Google incorporates comments into web page rankings. No, it’s unlikely that you can remove a comment from your site without affecting your ranking.

Continue reading the next section for more information on each of these points.

Advertising

Continue reading below

John Mueller on deleting comments

Mueller makes no recommendations as to whether to remove comments. It’s up to the individual site owners.

In answering the question, Mueller provides details to help you decide whether to remove the comment.

Site owners should be aware that Google considers comments to be part of the content. If the comment contains the information the searcher is looking for, it will help the page appear in the search results.

However, Mueller states that Google treats comments differently because it can distinguish between the comments section and the main content.

Comments may be valuable to the page if they provide additional information other than what is contained in the main content. But this is not always the case, and sometimes it is of little or no value.

Advertising

Continue reading below

Mueller suggests examining the queries that lead to the pages of your site to estimate the impact of removing all comments.

You may find that the information in the comments on your page helps searchers with various questions. From there, you can find the best action to take on your site.

“I think it’s ultimately up to you. From our point of view, comments are considered part of the content, and in many cases we recognize that this is actually a comment section. So you have to handle it a little differently. But in the end, if people are finding your page based on the comments there, deleting those comments will obviously make yours based on it. You will not be able to find the page.

In other words, depending on the type of comment and the amount of comment there, it can add great value to the page and be a source of additional information about the page. However, this is not always the case.

In other words, you need to look at the content of the entire page, the queries that lead to the page, and think about which of these queries will disappear if the comment no longer exists on those pages. And based on that, you can try to understand what to do there. “

Mueller concludes his statement by reminding everyone that Google doesn’t ignore comments.

If you choose to remove comments, it makes sense to expect at least some changes to your search rankings.

“I don’t completely ignore all the comments on the site, so I blindly delete all the comments in the hope that nothing will change. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos