Why Blizzard needs to update Overwatch now





Overwatch 2 will not be released until at least 2022, so the original Overwatch really needs new content updates with new maps or new heroes.

Overwatch 2 was expected to be released in 2021, but Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the game will not be released this year. This means that it will be at least 2022 before the sequel to the hero shooter is released. This causes significant problems with the original Overwatch, which is in desperate need of content updates.

News about Overwatch 2 is expected at BlizzCon 2021, but developers say the game won’t be released for some time. By the way, it has been confirmed that Overwatch 2 will not be released this year, which has disappointed many fans. That’s also why Overwatch needs an update now to keep fans in check until Overwatch 2 comes out.

So far, the Overwatch 2s development site is endless. The game was announced at BlizzCon 2019, but the additional details are quite lacking. Much is not shared, except for a newly identified hero named Sojourn and a change in the appearance of existing heroes. This is to commemorate the second anniversary of the game’s launch, and all signs indicate slow development and a distant release date. This can significantly reduce the number of Overwatch players. This is especially true if new updates do not arrive immediately.

Why Overwatch Needs Content Updates in 2021

Overwatch is updated fairly regularly, but the last major content drop was in 2020. It’s been a year since the new hero Echo was added to the game, and most fans consider this dry spell to be about to be released in Overwatch 2. However, with Overwatch 2 not coming soon, the original game needs a new hero to keep the current player interested.

Of course, Overwatch still gets some updates in the form of seasonal events. In fact, the 2021 Chinese New Year event is currently underway. But that’s not enough to keep players in the game, and perhaps not enough to motivate new players to try it. That’s why Overwatch needs some content updates right away, in the form of new maps or new heroes. Since the sequel transfers data from the original, it might be a good idea to introduce some of the Overwatch 2 heroes into the game. That way, fans will still feel like they’re gaining something and Overwatch 2 will continue to gain momentum.

For now, it’s unclear when Blizzard plans to release Overwatch 2, but it will be at least 2022 before the game is released. Fans don’t have to wait too long to hear some updates, as more news about the game should be displayed on BlizzCon 2021. In the meantime, the original Overwatch can actually use new content updates to keep current and future players interested.

