Samsung Galaxy A715G Picks Up Android 11 One UI 3.0 Update





Another Samsung smartphone is checked from the list of devices that received Android 11. In particular, the One UI 3.0 Android 11 update is the seed for the Galaxy A715G.

Given Samsung’s vast portfolio of phones, South Korean OEMs are doing their best to push the Android 11 One UI 3.0 update to their devices.

Just a few days ago, the Samsung Galaxy A51 got an Android 11 update. And now it’s time for the Galaxy A715G to be available with a stable update to Android 11.

The official software update page for the Galaxy A71 5G has information about this latest update. This update is currently available to Indian users.

However, the update will be extended to other regions in the coming days. This new Galaxy A71 5G Android 11 One UI 3.0 update comes with build CUA7.

The size is about 2GB. Therefore, you need to use a stable and fast Wi-Fi internet connection to download this update to your mobile phone.

The Galaxy A71 5G Android 11 update also includes a January 2021 security patch

The Galaxy A71 5G smartphone debuted in June 2020. please remember. It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED punchhole display and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 SoC.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and provides 128GB of onboard storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

In addition, the back houses a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 5MP lenses. The phone runs on a 4,500mAh battery.

It’s important to note that this update also raises the security patch level to the latest January 2021. Speaking of Android 11 update features, it includes all stock Android toys and One UI 3.0 features.

This includes quick settings switching, notification bubbles, redesigned volume controls, a revamped home screen design, new icons, video enhancers, and improved privacy and security controls.

Updates are pushed via OTA and are not readily available to all Galaxy A715G users. However, you can check for updates manually. for that purpose,[設定]Go to.

Next, you need to go to “System Updates”. From there, tap the Download and Install option. If new updates are available, you can continue to download and install the updates.

In addition, if updates are not available, you may have to wait for the rollout to be extended for more users. Learn more about the entire change log and the features this new update brings.

