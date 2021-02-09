United Arab Emirates Hope Probe successfully entered orbit around Mars





The Emirates Mars mission, known as the Hope Probe, sent back a signal confirming that it was in orbit.

When the spacecraft arrived, Hope Probe was the country that reached the fifth red planet in history and marked it as the first country in the Arab world. That’s not the only mission ambition.

The probe, along with its three scientific instruments, is expected to create the first complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere. The instrument collects various data points about the atmosphere and also measures seasonal and daily changes.

This information provides scientists with ideas about the dynamics of climate and what the weather looks like in different layers of the Martian atmosphere. Together, it sheds light on how energies and particles, such as oxygen and hydrogen, move through the atmosphere and how they escape from Mars.

The mission was one of three missions launched from Earth to Mars in July, including NASA’s Perseverance Rover and China’s Tianwen-1 mission. Hope orbits the planet, Tianwen-1 orbits the planet and lands, and patience lands on Mars.

Since Mars and Earth are on the same side of the Sun, all three missions started at about the same time, making the journey to Mars more efficient. Hope is the first mission to reach Mars. Tianwen-1 will arrive on February 10th and Perseverance will arrive on February 18th.

“We have successfully arrived in orbit on Mars. Congratulations. @ HopeMarsMission! The bold effort to explore the Red Planet encourages many others to reach the star. Immediately with @NASAPersevere on Mars. I would love to participate, “tweeted Deputy Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen. For NASA’s Science Missions Bureau.

Hope’s design, construction and launch journey scenes will be on display at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, the tallest building in the world, with other iconic buildings throughout the UAE to commemorate Tuesday’s mission on Tuesday night. It was shining red.

Burj Khalifa began a festive light show when news was reported that the mission had successfully entered orbit around Mars.

Emirati engineers with an average age of 27 worked on Hope Probes, with 34% of the team being women and 80% of the science team being women. One of the mission’s goals is to help build a UAE knowledge-based economy and increase investment in STEM, or young Emiratis science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Her Excellency Sarah Binto Youssef al-Amiri is not only the Deputy Project Manager of the Mission, but also the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and the Chair of the UAE Space Agency and the United Arab Emirates Scientist Council.

“I started working on this program at the end of 2013. It was a series of challenges that we sometimes thought we couldn’t overcome, both technically and from the first time,” she said. I told Becky Anderson on Tuesday. Night.

“I am grateful for the performance of the spacecraft. It was Becky who made this mission stand out. It is not just the 200 Emiratis, but different continents, different backgrounds and beliefs. There are 450 people. This is a truly international effort, this is what science needs. This is all about exploration. “

“Today is the celebration of the Golden Jubilee, and 50 years have passed from a country with relatively little infrastructure to a country orbiting Mars,” she added.

The de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of UAE thanked the workers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

“The happiness of today’s Emirati people cannot be expressed in words,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “Congratulations to you, Emirates and our Arab countries … you praised us.”

Historical arrival on Mars

The Hope probe was moving very fast towards Mars, so if it didn’t slow down properly on arrival, the spacecraft could literally use Mars’ gravity to slingshot deep space.

Almost half of the spacecraft’s fuel was used to slow down the spacecraft fast enough to be captured by the gravity of Mars and orbit.

By firing thrusters for 30 minutes before reaching Mars, it slowed from over 75,185 mph to 11,184 mph.

Hopeprobe’s team called this stage of spacecraft’s arrival on Mars the Mars orbit insertion stage and considered it as important and dangerous as the spacecraft’s launch.

After the gravity of Mars captured hope, it entered an elliptical orbit around the planet. It will be close to 621 miles from the surface of Mars and 30,683 miles from it. It takes about 40 hours for Hope to make one lap.

During this time, the probe sends back the first image of Mars.

From February to mid-May, hope remains in this stage, called the capture orbit, during the transitional phase of the mission, according to David Brain, Deputy Senior Researcher at MAVEN Orbiter, or the University of Colorado’s Atmosphere of Mars and Volatile Evolution. Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Colorado Boulder.

During this transition, the ground team will send some commands to the spacecraft to test the equipment and observe Mars to see if any of the equipment needs to be tweaked.

Next, it was time to guide Hope into a scientific orbit. This will allow the probe equipment to begin capturing scientific data on Mars.

Hope will complete one scientific orbit of the planet every 55 hours. This orbit provides the first global image of Martian weather and atmospheric dynamics and is shared with the scientific community through the mission’s data center.

The mission is expected to last for two years and may be extended to the third year.

The probe is in a different orbit than past spacecraft that visited Mars.

“It’s a very high altitude orbit, much higher than any other Mars science mission,” Brain said. “In its high-altitude orbit, where our equipment observes Mars from a global perspective, we always see about half of Mars wherever we look at the planet.”

The orbit brings the probe fairly parallel to the equator of Mars. This will allow spacecraft to capture data at different times on Earth. And the fact that it is an elliptical or elliptical orbit means that observations are captured near and far from Mars.

“As the entire probe approaches Mars and speeds up, we can observe more geographic areas at one time of the day and match the speed at which Mars is spinning on that axis,” Brain said. Says. “It floats on a single geographical area like the large volcano Olympus Mons, where the atmosphere can be studied many hours of the day.”

Every nine days of the mission, the probe captures a complete picture of the atmosphere on Mars.

“We observed all geographic areas every nine days, all the time of the day,” Brain said.

