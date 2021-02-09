Sony is trying to patent a back button attachment for PlayStation 4





Sony has applied for a patent for the back button attachment, an add-on accessory for the DualShock 4 announced in 2019. This adds a programmable button underneath the controller. The filing discovered by IGN describes the product as an add-on with buttons that can be mapped to controller buttons using customized button mapping presets, rather than calling the device with an existing name, showing many diagrams. How to use.

It’s not immediately clear what a patent application means for Sony. The application, which has not yet been approved, was first submitted in the United States in the summer of 2019, before Sony submitted it internationally last June. The figure shows what looks like an old DualShock 4 device and doesn’t describe the features that correspond to the new console gamepad or its unique features, so this device could be included in the PlayStation 5s DualSense controller. It does not indicate.

There are no signs that Sony is planning a back button attachment for the PS5s DualSense controller

It is worth pointing out that there is increasing litigation pressure surrounding the market for professional controllers, including programmable backpaddles. Just last week, Valve was fined $ 4 million for the design of its Steam controller in a lawsuit filed by Scuf and Ironburg Inventors, subsidiaries of game peripheral manufacturer Corsair. As of 2015, Scuf also licensed technology to Microsoft, including intellectual property and patents, for the Xbox maker’s Elite controller line, which has a programmable rear paddle similar to the devices sold by Scuf.

In the case of the US version of this patent application, there is no indication that Sony’s proceedings dating back to June 2019 are related to proceedings or past proceedings or license agreements. However, patenting intellectual property in highly competitive areas is a wise idea for businesses, especially if they want to protect their product lines and future releases.

Introduced in late 2019, the back button attachment is Sony’s low-cost alternative to a suitable pro controller. For just $ 30, a programmable button has been added to the bottom of the DualShock 4 to remap important features such as the X and O buttons. This allows you to trigger related in-game actions without releasing your joystick’s thumb. Sony has chosen a button that looks like a smooth grip that doesn’t lift up from the controller, with smart movements, unlike the more popular floating paddle design. This means that the buttons are hard to break.

Additional programmable buttons can provide significant benefits when playing high stakes competitive games. Prior to installing the back button, PlayStation fans had to rely on third-party manufacturers for other pro-controller features such as programmable backpaddles and customizable thumbsticks.

Some fans may have wanted the PlayStation 5s DualSense controller to include a removable back paddle, but Sony announced the gamepad last year and finally launched it on a new console in November. Sometimes it didn’t happen. Also, due to the shape of the device, existing back button attachments will not work. Everyone can guess if an upgraded version of the DualSense accessory will appear, but it’s useful to have one.

Correction: Earlier versions of this story said the patent application may suggest that Sony is working on a version of the back button attachment for the PS5s DualSense controller. There was no sign of truth, and we’ve updated the story and its headings to reflect that and include new information about the proceedings Corsair won against Valve. We apologize for the error.

