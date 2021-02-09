Lexar Launches SILVER Series Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card





Today, professional photographers using high-end camera equipment are increasingly adopting CFexpress storage cards. problem? Those cards are quite expensive. Needless to say, many photographers can get through without the best lines. So for many photographers (amateur and professional), good old SD cards are still fine.

Thankfully, companies are still launching new SD cards, and today Lexar is launching the latest SD cards. SILVER Series Professional 1066xSDXC UHS-I Cards are fast and durable. Best of all, it starts at just $ 17.99, making it affordable for all consumers.

“Designed for professional photographers and videographers, the 1066xSDXC UHS-I Card Silver Series allows you to accelerate your workflow from start to finish and maximize your creativity. Up to 160MB / sec. With read speeds and write speeds up to 120MB / sec, the 1066x SDXC UHS-I card is designed for DSLR or mirrorless cameras to quickly and easily capture and transfer high quality photos such as full HD and 4K UHD video. You can, “says Lexar.

The company also said, “This Class 10 card leverages UHS-I, UHS Speed ​​Class 3 (U3), and Video Speed ​​Class 30 (V30) technologies to provide the fast performance you need to keep track of all your actions. Sequential Burst Mode Shot. The new 1066xSDXC UHS-I card is designed to withstand waterproofing, shock, vibration and X-rays, so you can capture and store valuable data in various elements. It also provides the performance and durability you need. “

Lexar shares the features of the following new SD cards:

Fast Performance-Leverage UHS Speed ​​Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed ​​Class 30 (V30) UHS-I technologies rated for DSLR or mirrorless cameras for read speeds up to 160MB / s (1066x) High quality Quickly capture images Full HD and 4K UHD extended length large capacity options with write speeds up to 120MB / s-up to 512GB Designed for durability in harsh conditions

Lexar SILVER Series Professional 1066x SDXCUHS-I Cards can be purchased immediately here. The card is available in four capacities: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The prices are $ 17.99, $ 33.99, $ 61.99, and $ 139.99, respectively. If you’re also in the USB card reader market, some Lexars can take full advantage of your card’s speed.

