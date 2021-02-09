10-week season 1 arrives in February – VR Focus





Three weeks ago, BigBoxVR revealed that the Season 1 event would be held at Population: One and looked for beta testers to try out new content. Today, the studio announced that it wouldn’t be long to wait. Season 1 will be available this month with many new features, including admission to the huge Central Tower.

Like other Battle Royale video games, this season will give players access to many new gameplay items, including weapons and map updates. These include the powerful light machine gun (LMG), a support-class weapon for curbing enemy attacks. As VR Focus suspected in January, melee combat has been upgraded with the introduction of melee weapons such as swords and knives.

The dubbed uprising, Season 1, is formed around a story formed by a rebel called Seeker to fight the bureau, the giant company that dominates the near-future world of Population: One. As the season progresses, the environment changes as Seekers try to gain control, giving them access to the mysterious tower for the first time.

In a statement, BigBox VR CTO and co-founder Gabe Brown will find that the start of Season 1 later this month will challenge both new and existing players in new ways. I was very excited to see how players would use the new environment, weapons and features!

In addition, BigBoxVR wants to help develop and connect with the Population: One community. Introducing Seeker Credits, where players can give gifts to each other to unlock exclusive items, and a private server will be online later in the season.

The Season 1 update is built on a vertical combat system and provides players with more ways to play and create social connections, which is only possible in VR. BigBox VR CEO and co-founder Chia Chin Lee can’t wait to share more details about Season 1 soon.

BigBoxVR hasn’t confirmed when Season 1 will be available in February, but it will be held for 10 weeks. Population: Onesupports Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality Headset. This title is one of the few that made more than $ 10 million in revenue on Oculus Quest alone. Continue reading VR Focus for further updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos