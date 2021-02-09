The Epic Games Store’s “Spring Showcase” event brings new game launches, sales and more





Looking forward to: Epic already has a strong presence in the gaming industry as an engine maker, platform holder and original IP creator. But that’s not enough for game giants. In the spring, Epic will host its own mini-online-only game convention. This is called the “Spring Showcase” and features upcoming game announcements and gameplay clips that will appear in EGS.

The showcase itself will be livestreamed on Twitch at 2pm EST on Thursday, so follow Epic’s official channel for notifications. If you want to know what the company is doing

In parallel with the showcase, Epic will be launching a showcase sale. This includes significant discounts on various titles, both old and new. Fantastic Assassin’s Creed: Valhara, like Hades, gets “up” 20% off.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a milder 10% discount, and both SnowRunner and Star Wars: Squadrons are set to get a 40% discount. These are just a few of the games that Epic plans to offer temporary discounts. There are many more games.

The showcase sale starts on the same day as the corresponding live stream, but a few hours ago at 11:00 am. Epic will end its savings on February 25th at the same time.

We don’t know exactly what announcements and announcements will be included in the Spring Showcase, but if there’s anything of note to PC gamers, we’ll do our best to cover it here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos