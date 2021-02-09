Logitech Circle View Review | PCMag





Logitech’s CircleView ($ 159.99) is a Wi-Fi-enabled home security camera designed to work only on iOS devices and allows you to monitor indoor or outdoor activity using your iPhone or iPad. This camera provides excellent HD video and is easy to install, but you can use motion sensitivity settings. In addition, Circle View fits seamlessly into a HomeKit-enabled smart home, but it doesn’t work on Android devices and requires additional components (such as Apple TV) to access remote views and many of their features. Editors’ Choice winner Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cam offers platform flexibility, a 2K camera, and a great feature set for an additional $ 40.

Design diversity, not compatibility

Circle View is a matte black pack camera 2.6 inches wide and 2.7 inches thick. It sits on a round base that allows you to tilt and rotate the camera head, and has IP64 weather resistance for outdoor use.

This is a 1080p camera with a 180 degree field of view. Includes two infrared LEDs that provide up to 15 feet of black and white night vision, a microphone and speaker for bidirectional audio, a built-in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi radio, and an LED status indicator. The LED will be green during setup, blue if streaming is enabled, and red if streaming and recording are enabled. A blinking green light indicates a connectivity issue.

A 10-foot USB power cord is wired to the back of the camera along with a reset button. Logitech includes a USB power adapter, mounting plates for wall or ceiling mounting, mounting screws, and a quick start guide.

Circle View detects movement, sends push alerts, and records a video of the event, but you need an iCloud subscription to access the recording. For $ 2.99 per month, you’ll get 200GB of iCloud storage and access to 10 days of video history. You can have the camera send intelligent alerts to tell you the difference between people, animals, and cars, but to do this or access it, Apple TV set up as your home hub or another compatible Requires an Apple device. Live video remotely and perform automation.

This camera does not work on Android devices and does not have support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or IFTTT. However, it uses automation to interact with other HomeKit devices. For example, you can create an automation to turn on the light when the camera detects movement.

You need to use the iOS Home app to control the camera. It appears as a panel of the assigned room, but you can also display it as a favorite on the home screen. Tap the panel to see a button labeled “Live” to return to Live View and a live stream labeled “Talk” to start bidirectional audio. There’s also a button that opens a screen that includes all HomeKit accessories nearby.

At the top of the screen are the speaker mute, picture-in-picture, and settings buttons. Tap the Settings button to configure notification settings, add cameras to your favorites screen, create and enable automation, and configure recording options.

There are multiple streaming and recording options. The off setting disables live streaming, recording, motion detection, notifications, and automatic triggering. The activity detection settings enable motion detection, auto-triggers, and notifications, but disable live streaming and recording. The stream settings are basically the same as the activity detection settings, but allow invited users to view the live stream. The Stream & Allow Recording settings provide everything from the Stream settings and enable motion-triggered recording, but you need the iCloud account above to use it.

Excellent camera quality, high sensitivity motion detection

Setting up a circle view for the first time is easy. I turned on the camera, opened the home app, and tapped the plus icon in the upper right corner to add accessories. I used my iPhone to scan the HomeKit setup code on the camera’s base (and setup guide). It was quickly recognized and added to HomeKit Home. Select when the camera will stream and record, name the location, and the installation is complete.

Circle view performance was mixed in our tests. Delivering excellent 1080p daytime video with rich colors and crisp image detail, black and white nighttime video showed excellent contrast, crisp detail and uniform lighting.

The motion alert arrived immediately, but the motion sensitivity was excellent. When I installed the camera in the living room, it was triggered by slight outside movements from wind-blown leaves and creatures crossing the lawn in the front yard. Unfortunately, there are no sensitivity settings or motion activity zones to help reduce false alerts. On the plus side, I created the automation so that the camera triggers the light, but it worked as intended.

HomeKit users only

The Logitech Circle View camera is perfect for Apple HomeKit users looking to add indoor and outdoor surveillance to their smart homes. It’s easy to set up and delivers great 1080p video, but I wish I had a motion sensitivity setting that would help reduce false alarms. You can view motion-triggered videos, but you’ll need an iCloud subscription to do this, and you’ll need another Apple device set up as a hub for remote access to your camera and other features. For a more flexible indoor / outdoor solution, consider the Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera. It’s about $ 40 more expensive than Circle View, but offers higher (2K) resolution, built-in spotlights and sirens, works on many third-party smart devices, and responds to Alexa, Google, and Siri voice commands. To do. Supports HomeKit and IFTTT.

Advantages

Sharp 1080p video

Works with HomeKit

Weatherability

Easy to install

See more of the disadvantages

Only works on iOS devices

Many features require an Apple device as a hub

Without Alexa or Google Assistant support

Detection of overly sensitive movements

See more bottom line

Logitech Circle View is an indoor / outdoor security camera that offers crisp 1080p video and some smart features, but to take advantage of most of them, you need an Apple device compatible with your iCloud account that acts as a hub. Is required.

Logitech Circle View Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi Integration Apple HomeKit Notification Push Field of View 180 Degree Resolution 1080p Storage Cloud Bidirectional Audio Yes Mechanical Pan / Tilt No Night Vision Yes Alarm No Best Home Security Camera Read More

