Get these famous Apple earphones for less than $ 200

There is no doubt about it. AppleAirPodsPro earphones are some of the best wireless headphones in the game. From active noise canceling to a comfortable fit, these buds are really amazing. If you’ve been watching these babies for a while and haven’t triggered them yet, there’s amazing news. Currently, Cyber ​​Monday is priced at less than $ 200.

Yes, the coveted AirPods Pro (usually $ 249) is now priced at $ 199.98, and thanks to the $ 10 promotional coupon, it drops to an additional $ 189.99 at checkout. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, ship it by Wednesday, February 17th.

Recently kicked out as your favorite wireless headphones by the Jabra Elite 85t headphones (sold for $ 199.99), these Promodels have a lot of features that impressed us a lot.

In a detailed review, I was generally happy with the battery life (which worked for about four and a half hours on a single charge) and the speedy one-hour charge I got through the included case. However, active noise canceling was a true star of the show because it not only blocked out external sounds, but also strikingly separated the audio. These buds connected to the device of choice without any problems, and the silicon eartip design was much more comfortable than the previous AirPod model ($ 159.98).

The AirPods Pro isn’t perfect, but it’s a pair of rugged earphones with a Reviewed official approval stamp. Combined with this discount, there’s virtually no excuse not to grab them right now if they run into your fantasies, but you’ll want to move faster because you don’t know how long the additional $ 10 discount will last!

