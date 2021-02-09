We asked our readers about their favorite black writers. Here’s what they shared.





We recently asked Boston.com readers to share who their favorite black author is. This is because libraries and individuals provide recommended reading to celebrate and recognize Black History Month.

Over a dozen writers were submitted by readers, who praised the literary giant for both non-fiction and fiction works. Some submissions called for a particular work by the author, while others pointed more broadly to the body of the writer’s work as the reason why he or she was an essential reading material.

Below you’ll find the works that black author Boston.com readers share as their most beloved and most valued by them.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie The individual who submitted the author, Adichie is a great writer and storyteller. Americana is a must read. Sing, Flightless Birds Maya Angelou (1969) James Baldwin (1963) Next Fire (Twice Submissions) I know why two readers at Boston.com submitted this Baldwin work as a favorite I will. [Baldwin] Ramona in Los Angeles was able to eloquently stitch the story of the black struggle for equality and dignity, teaching others to understand social justice and our journey to humanity. Claude Brown’s Promised Land Manchild (1965) Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man (1952) The best novel of the 20th century by every writer. Written by the person who submitted the title. Lorraine Hansbury’s Sun Hay (1959) Langston Hughes Amanda Gorman She touched my heart personally and was written by Robin, the beating of the people of Harvard, Massachusetts. I Want The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (1970) Discrimination and Disparity by Thomas Sowell (2018) Brian Stephenson A Boston.com reader who submitted Stevenson said that for a black American who was illegally convicted. He said he was doing so for work. Inheritance by Jesus and Howard Thurman (1949) Caste: The Origin of Our Dissatisfaction by Isabel Wilkerson (2020) The author describes the similarities between our history and the present and the compelling caste system. I will. Critically, they also form a constructive framework for addressing and solving problems that impede the pursuit of the public interest, writes Michael of Hingham, Massachusetts. George Washington Williams You can trust his accuracy, writes James of Clinton, Massachusetts. Of the black army in the war of rebellion. Jacqueline Woodson Woodson writes for all ages, and many of her picture books I would like to share with my students are written by one of Boston.com’s readers as a school librarian. She also writes deep and personal stories for adults. Her lyrical prose allows anyone reading her work to immerse themselves in each chapter. I find it difficult to put it in until I finish writing one of her novels. Get browser alerts for Richard Wright Boston.com.

