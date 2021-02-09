MSP Director Instructs Officers to Remove Signal App from State Phone





Lansing Michigan Police Director has instructed officers to remove “non-standard” applications such as the text messaging app Signal from state phones by Wednesday and seek approval before downloading such apps in the future. ..

The new policy, published Monday by Colonel Joseph Gaspar, follows a series of FreePress articles on the use of the user-free app Signal, a senior Michigan police officer, that can be used to evade Michigan. Information Disclosure Law and Legal Evidence Disclosure.

Michigan Police Colonel Joseph Gaspar (Photo: Cathy Gray, Detroit Free Press)

A copy of the memo was released by the department on Tuesday.

“Use of non-standard communications applications on department-issued mobile devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, requires prior approval to ensure the integrity of the records management process and avoid improper appearance. “It will be,” said Gaspar.

“Unless otherwise specified in this communication, members may not download or install non-standard communication applications on department-issued mobile devices, whether or not they participate in a personal use plan. Hmm.”

The “Personal Use Plan” allows state-issued phones to be used not only for public use but also for personal use to eliminate the need to carry two phones and to ensure that they are not used for illegal purposes. Includes officers who pay a small fee to make or for improper purposes.

“Members who currently have non-standard communications applications installed on their department’s devices must remove the application by February 10, 2021,” Gasper said. “All communications related to these applications shall be retained” in accordance with state and MSP record keeping policies.

Details: Michigan police have confirmed the use of the text messaging app Signal. Reject FOIA violations

Details: Legislators ignited an encryption app used by MSP to circumvent Michigan’s FOIA

Free Press reported in January. 22 High-ranking members of the MSP were using the app after the department was hospitalized in a civil lawsuit. Last Thursday, we confirmed that a private number of police officers were using the app on state-issued phones. Pinkney’s lawyer James Fett provided Free Press with screenshots showing that at least 18 MSP employees installed the app on their mobile phones.

Signal is an “end-to-end” encryption app. That is, it bypasses the state server and the app provider does not keep a record of the text messages sent. Once deleted, text messages sent using Signal will basically disappear without tracing.

MSP denied Gasper downloaded or used Signal on a state-issued phone, but confirmed on Thursday that Gasper used the app on a personal phone and signaled it on a personal phone in a state business. I didn’t mention if I used it. ..

Some lawmakers are outraged by the revelation, while others say they have indicated that state law and policies need to be updated in the light of technological advances.

The MSP states that even officers who use Signal without permission retain text messages sent about public affairs and do not have the information to indicate that they have not occurred.

However, in a proceeding in retaliation, Fett, who represents one officer dismissed by MSP and another officer demoted, believes that he was exchanged between the top MSP executives involved in his case. He said he was afraid that the text message would disappear forever.

“State police were caught with their pants down,” Fett said in an email. “Therefore, we had to adopt a new policy to prevent indiscriminate use of these cryptographic applications.”

Gaspar said in a memo that the standard app would be included when the Office of Management and Budget issues state phones. He said that anyone who wants to use a non-standard app for a limited purpose and for a limited period of time needs to fill out a form and get prior permission from the supervisor. He said the record keeping requirements would remain the same.

Social media apps Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn could be downloaded to state phones without prior permission, he said.

Contact Paul Egan: Follow him at 517-372-8660 or [email protected] @ paulegan4. Read more about Michigan politics and sign up for the election newsletter.

