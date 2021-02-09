Older computers and phones are out of date with Chrome itself





Soon, devices running Chrome with x86 processors that do not support SSE3 will not be able to run the above web browsers. In a document published in September 2020, Google said that Chrome will actually need SSE3 in the future, and that all platforms running the x86 architecture without the SSE instruction set will crash Chrome. Suggested that you cannot install. future.

SSE3, also known as Streaming SIMD Extensions 3 (Prescott New Instructions for Intel), is a set of SSE instructions for the IA-32 (x86) architecture. This new SSE3 system was introduced in early 2004. Even if your device is released after 2005, it’s quite possible that Chrome will run fine.

If you are running Linux, you will need an Intel Pentium 4 processor or later with SSE3 support once this update is frozen. The same is true for the Chrome browser on Windows. Still, the Mac computer requirements set includes one item from OS X El Capitan 10.11. Your oldest orange iMac may not work.

If you’re running Chrome on Android, you’ll need Android Lollipop 5.0, but this isn’t a new requirement. It has been the most basic requirement for quite some time.

How do you know

If you have a computer that seems too old to run Chrome in the near future, try using the Chrome browser now. If you’re in a small batch of users who don’t have the right requirements[設定/ヘルプ]The page may display a “hidden warning bar” and a permanent warning. If you don’t see any warnings when you currently open your Chrome web browser, you may not need to get a new computer just to use Chrome.

This is just a wave of the latest requirements in this area. Google last implemented such a critical requirement change when it began requiring SSE2 to run Chrome in 2014.

