Dead by Daylight adds Stranger Things skins





Dead by Daylight has unveiled Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler and Demogorgon’s new Stranger Things “Moments of Growth” outfit.

The TV show “Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix in 2016 and has become one of the most watched shows and has been well received. Supernatural Horror Cast has made a great addition to the horror title Dead by Daylight with both original characters and horror icons such as Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Michael Myers and Pyramid Head. In September 2019, the Stranger Things cast was added to the title, Demogorgon became a new killer, and Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler became playable survivors.

Developer Behavior Interactive is now announcing a new skin for Stranger Things cast in Dead by Daylight’s “Moments of Growth” outfit collection. This will add cosmetics for survivors of Demogorgon and teen Stranger Things. Available from the in-game store, the collection features a variety of Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler hairstyles and outfits, as well as Demogorgon’s terrifying skin.

The new Demogorgon skin, GeoMutation, offers killer stone-like pieces that stick out of the body and comes with a lockjaw, armored plate and crag claw. Demogorgon’s new outfit may be screaming at the player, but Steve and Nancy’s new outfit is a bit more classy.

Steve Harrington’s High School Hank outfit combines Harrington’s signature hairstyle with a striped polo shirt and khaki trousers that give the look of a “popular high school student.” Nancy’s Days of Rose outfit gives her a pulled back hairstyle, a pink cardigan, and a matching Indiana pink skirt. Survivor costumes don’t seem to be suitable for escaping Demogorgon, but they definitely look great.

Dead by Daylight has recently been updated with improved game graphics and UI. The update also changes the player’s HUD, implements graphic overhauls on the two main maps, and provides a smoother experience with new survivor and killer animations.

Dead by Daylight fans can get the Stranger Things DLC to unlock the cast, then return to the shop to get the Moments of Growth collection and unlock three new skins. Players will also get the latest killer and survivor DLC, The Binding of Kin featuring the dreaded killer The Twins, and Elodie Rakoto as a new survivor. Dead by Daylight has added many new characters, and the horror title now boasts 22 playable killer and 24 playable survivors. Some characters, such as the Stranger Things cast, need to be unlocked via DLC, which makes the game more interesting.

Dead by Daylight is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

