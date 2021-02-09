Warzone bans more players through cheat protection





Last week, Activision and Raven Software banned 60,000 accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone for fraud, but today it seems that more accounts will be banned. No specific numbers from this latest ban have yet been revealed, but this move is part of a greater effort to ensure that the game remains enjoyable for all players. Activision has previously shown that many changes are being made behind the scenes to better detect and ban fraudsters. We still don’t know how these bans will affect us, but it’s clear that everyone involved in the game is dedicated to fixing the problem!

A tweet announcing the latest ban is embedded below.

Today, another ban wave across # Warzone. We will strengthen our cheat countermeasures in every aspect. I will come more. Keep your war zone clean!

— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 9, 2021

Despite Activision’s best efforts, cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a major issue since the game’s debut last year. According to Activision figures, a previous set of bans brought the total number of deleted accounts to 300,000. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone can continue to thrive as long as players continue to invest, and games that use cheating software are less likely to keep others focused on the game. .. Publishers need to make sure that players have an incentive to come back, as scammers can kill games like Warzone if they leave it to their device.

It is impossible for Activision and Raven Software to eliminate all players who use fraudulent software. No matter what measures are taken, scammers will continue to look for new ways to circumvent anti-cheat software. However, frequent bans should act as a discouragement for players who cannot be scooped up as part of their cheat prevention efforts. If a player is confident that they may be part of the next banned batch, they may rethink before using software that damages the overall arena. Call of Duty: For Warzone fans, these bans simply don’t happen often enough.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find all the articles about the game so far here.

Call of Duty: Have you ever encountered a scammer in Warzone? What do you think of Activision’s cheat measures? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp to talk about the whole game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos