iHeartRadio launches binaural podcast with iHeart3D audio





iHeartMedia paves the way for new types of podcast formats, including 3D audio, for a more realistic experience. The company announced iHeart 3D Audio with plans to branch to binaural podcasting. This provides the listener with a 3D experience, at least when listening to the show using headphones.

Simply put, binaural audio is recorded using two microphones that record from different positions at the same time. The resulting stereo audio provides a 3D experience. The listener perceives something like a room with speakers and other noise that appears to come from the natural location of the space.

This type of audio experience is especially welcomed by dramatic works such as podcasts that tell fictional stories with sound effects. iHeart 3D Audio follows iHeartMedia’s successful “13 Days of Halloween” binaural audio series, created in partnership with Blumhouse Television.

iHeart 3D Audio continues the “13 Days” series with new content for major holidays. Participating in these holiday specials is a new podcast called The Mantawauk Caves, co-created with Blumhouse Television, and a 3D audio bonus episode of an existing hit podcast.

Creator, writer and producer Aaron Mahnke, who collaborated on the “13 Days of Halloween” series, said:

I collaborated with iHeartMedia on 13 Days of Halloween. This is a podcast that uses 3D audio to draw listeners directly into the essence of the Purgatory Hotel. When you ask, it makes you feel like you are actually in a hotel. I remember when we were working on the series, I thought I had never seen anything like the recording process of a 3D listening experience, even with very different microphone and equipment setups. I knew I was creating something special for 13 Days of Halloween, but I’m excited that iHeartMedia is doubling its 3D audio capabilities to define the next wave of podcast entertainment.

