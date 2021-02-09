The PS5 DualSense controller is drifting and repairing is a hassle





Photo: Sony

There are few advantages to the PlayStation 5 over the DualSense controller. It’s as solid as it’s light, so it feels great to have it. Tactile sensations are really dynamic, at least in games that provide such support. it’s beautiful. However, even the powerful DualSense has been reported to be unaffected by the Achilles heel of modern video game controllers. It’s a drift.

When you think about controller drift, your mind will probably drift to the Nintendo Switch. Immediately after the hybrid console was released in 2017, unlucky players became aware of the horrifying term Joy-Con drift. In other words, the thumbstick habitually malfunctioned by sending incorrect input to the console even when the player wasn’t touching the thumbstick. In 2019, Nintendo acknowledged the issue in a comment to Kotaku and announced a new policy that would offer free repairs to suffering owners and allow refunds for previous repairs. Last year, Nintendo’s president formally apologized for the entire catastrophe (but didn’t say a word about the class action).

Currently, PS5 owners are reporting similar issues with DualSense.

Since the PS5 was released last November, players have been using social media to share stories about DualSense drift. One user reported the issue 10 days after receiving the PS5 and said he tried to fix it as much as possible. It was useless to power cycle the console, turn Bluetooth on and off, reset the controller, and finally fully charge it all night.

Another person uploaded a video to Reddit, which seems to indicate a serious controller drift. With the 15-second clip, you can clearly see the player taking his finger off the thumbstick while playing Destiny 2. The entire screen of your own agreement. Yes, Beyond Lights Europa boasts some great views, but it’s more fun when you’re in control.

At the moment, the options for fixing a destroyed Dual Sense are slim. You can access the Sonys PlayStation support page, which has a dedicated portal for PS5 hardware issues, including the DualSense controller. Keep in mind that the PlayStation support team is overwhelmed at the moment of processing requests for PS5. This can hardly be found yet.

G / O media may receive fees

When I tried to get support, I was told to contact a customer service agent from the PlayStation Support contact page. In a conversation via instant messaging, the agent called 1-800-345-7669 and instructed him to press 1 for the PS5. I did, and I’m not kidding, and I’ve heard dozens of different pre-recorded messages telling me that PlayStation support isn’t the place to ask about finding a PS5. Then I was hugged. On the plus side, Gustavo Santaolallas has a delicious tansy soundtrack to the Last of Us theme. On the non-positive side, I had to listen to it for 17 minutes. As usual, PlayStation support remains a Byzantine maze of conflicting emotions.

When it finally reached the person, it was said that DualSense drift was covered by the warranty. However, if you ship your controller to a Sony repair center, you will have to pay different costs depending on various factors, such as location and total package weight, but it seems that Sony is responsible for the return shipping costs. The amount you pay for that first shipping label will not be collected.

Theoretically, the ability to fine-tune the controller’s dead zone at the system level could provide an ointment, at least in a way like a gunshot wound bandage. The latest DualSense update 0210 did not add such support. There was also no latest PS5 firmware update. It’s unclear if future PS5 updates will add such support.

Kotaku asked Sony for comment, but didn’t get a response at the time of the press.

It’s been less than three months since the PlayStation 5 was released. Everyone is guessing if the DualSense drift will be the next Joy-Con drift. At the very least, I hope this issue will be resolved before the vampire law firm smells the blood and initiates another class action proceeding.

Then move on to these articles.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos