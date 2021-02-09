Pokemon World Championship 2021 Cancel





The Pokemon Company has canceled this year’s Pokemon World Championship. In a statement on Pokemon’s official website, the company said it would return the competition to 2022 in accordance with public health guidance, but all licensed Play Pokemon events would remain suspended this year.

“We made the difficult decision to move out after careful consideration and following the guidance provided by local, regional and national health authorities, the World Health Organization, the UK Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up to the next Pokemon World Championship. This event will be held in London.

“With the continued suspension of the Play! Pokemon Event Series, all authorized Play! Pokemon events, including League Challenges, League Cups, Premier Challenges and Midseason Showdowns, will remain suspended until further notice. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all our competitors at the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London. “

The Pokemon World Championship has been postponed for the second consecutive year. The 2020 World Championship was also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pokemon Company states that all invitations to the 2020 Games have not yet announced details of next year’s event, but will continue to be respected in 2022.

The Pokemon World Championship features a dedicated competition for Pokemon trading card games, mainline video game series, and Pokkén Tournament DX. The 2020 event was to be the first event to feature Pokemon Sword and Shield, the latest mainline installment payment for the series.

The Pokemon World Championship may have been canceled, but this year is still becoming a remarkable year for the series. This month marks the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating new product lines, announcements and other activities, including a collaboration with Katy Perry.

Currently playing: Pokemon-Trailer of official 25-year memories

