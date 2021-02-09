Gamasutra-Press Release-BigBox VR Announces Early Population: ONE Season 1 Details





[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]

Seattle, February 9, 2021 – POPULATION: ONE, BigBox VR’s award-winning Battle Royale FPS VR game will receive a major update within a month of the launch of Season 1 “Uprising”. The 10-week season is about to begin on the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms, HTC Vive, Windows MR, and Valve Index. Throughout the season, players can look forward to lots of free new content, new weapons, map updates and more! In Season 1, Seekers formed an “uprising” to fight Bureu, the giant company that will dominate the world of POPULATION: ONE in the near future.

“The Season 1 update is built on a vertical combat system and provides players with more ways to play and create social connections, which is only possible in VR. We can’t wait to hear more about it soon, “said Chia Chin Lee, CEO and co-founder of BigBox VR.

This first season sets the stage for a continuously updated battle royale game where the battles will never be the same. With the introduction of melee weapons such as swords and knives, combat in close quarters will become even more intense. The powerful light machine gun (LMG) also provides a new support class weapon to curb enemy fire, allowing the squad to stand on the side for victory. Throughout the season, the dynamic environment changes as the seeker tries to control POPULATION: ONE. The player then gets a chance to enter the mysterious tower.

In addition, there are two major ways to connect the community. Players can give each other seeker credits to unlock exclusive content. And one of the most requested features, private servers, will be online later in the season. Players can always hang out in the lobby and choose who they want to play with and when they want to start the round.

“With Season 1 released later this month, both new and existing players will be challenged in new ways,” said Gabe Brown, CTO and co-founder of BigBox VR. “I’m very excited to see how players use the new environment, weapons and features!”

About population: 1

Set in the colorful near future of an open world, players can climb anything, fly anywhere and fight anywhere. POPULATION: ONE combines rich social connections, competitive play and live services to create a multiplayer community that harnesses the immersive power of VR.

Population: Supports 6 squads with 18 players per game, 3 players each. POPULATION: ONE’s unique Vertical Combat System (VCS) allows players to climb, fly and build in fierce combat.

With over $ 10 million in sales within three months of its launch, POPULATION: ONE is the top-selling multiplayer VR game.

About BigBox VR

BigBox VR is the developer of POPULATION: ONE. Battle Royale is only possible in VR. BigBox VR’s mission is to combine platform-defining games, social communities, and competitive play to create a VRe sports ecosystem. Based in Seattle, it was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs in the gaming industry. Entrepreneurs have successfully launched high-selling live service products at Valve, Disney, Sony and Microsoft. Visit the web at www.bigboxvr.com.

Media contacts:

Heather Sorensen, Plugin PR

[email protected]

503-841-0625

