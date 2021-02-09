Fitbit defeats Apple Watch with this amazing new health feature – BGR





Fitbit users can now track their blood glucose levels within the Fitbit app, ahead of a similar feature that will be available in Apple Watch Series 7 later this year. Fitbit announced this new feature on Monday. Meanwhile, Apple plans to add a sensor to monitor blood sugar levels to the Apple Watch Series 7. This is because wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit devices are packed with new medical technologies that can extend the lives of users and potentially save them.

One of the rumor features people are expecting based on leaks and other rumors about what’s happening to make wearables better than ever when the Apple Watch Series 7 went on sale later this year. Is a blood glucose sensor. The South Korean report has already teased the inclusion of this sensor in the next Apple Watch model after Apple added ECG functionality to the watch in 2018, and the ability to detect arrhythmias known as. Afib that can lead to serious medical problems. And last year, the Apple Watch Series 6 was able to track blood oxygen saturation. This is an important health indicator to follow, given that hypoxia saturation can be a sign of COVID-19. As a result, early in the pandemic last year, pulse oximeters sold out quickly online.

Next up is the Apple Watch Series 7, where the ET News note will be able to measure blood glucose (this feature is also included in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and is the same report note). According to the report, Apple has “secured the relevant patented technology” as part of it, and iPhone makers are now “focusing on ensuring reliability and stability before making the technology available. There is. ” This enabled Fitbit to allow users to manually track their blood glucose levels.

In a company blog post, Fitbit explains how to use this new feature. “Go to the Fitbit app to start recording blood glucose and related symptoms and see data trends. Connect LifeScan’s OneTouch Reveal ™ app (other meters / apps coming soon) to the Fitbit app. You can also import your blood glucose automatically. “

Posts continue in the app. Set up a personalized range to make sure your blood sugar is above, below, or within the range, and “helps you see how your daily habits affect your blood sugar. “. You can also get reminders for the Fitbit app to record your blood glucose. This app helps you find trends thanks to statistics and graphs that track changes.

“You can also allow your Fitbit device to receive app notifications from Fitbit and display these reminders on your wrist,” the post adds. “In addition, if you’re a Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching participant, tracking your blood glucose with the Fitbit app allows Health Coach to learn more about your behavior and adjust your course of action to be accountable. “

Needless to say, it’s great that the companies behind the most popular wearable devices are advancing their technologies and devices, adding new benefits that can prolong your life and potentially save you. That is. In related news, recent studies from both Stanford University and Mount Sinai Health Systems show that wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit devices show signs of COVID-19 infection a few days before users actually detect their symptoms. It is clear that it can be detected.

