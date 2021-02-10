Nintendo Switch unofficially gets Android 10





The big picture: Installing Android 10 on the Nintendo Switch gives current owners of portable consoles much more utilities than just playing games. Android allows users to install software that was unexpectedly unavailable to Nintendo, such as streaming services, and to get the most out of the emulator. There’s always the possibility of bricking the device, but it seems worth a try for anyone who is willing to extend the life of the switch.

The crazy young people of XDA-Developers did it again. The SwitchRoot team, which originally ported Android 8.1 Oreo to Switch, can now run Android 10 on Nintendo’s hybrid console as well. Technically, LineageOS 17.1 is a welcome sight for enthusiasts and tinkerers.

This particular LineageOS version is based on the Nvidia Shield TV build. According to XDA, the new release is faster and more responsive than Android 8.1, and ultimately implements deep sleep mode to improve battery life.

Wi-Fi performance has also improved, and Joy-Con support has also improved. One of the main benefits of using Android is access to the Google Play store. This opens up a variety of possibilities, including emulators, streaming services such as Netflix and Spotify, and even game streaming services such as Stadia and GeForce Now. The complete list of updates is:

Android 10 based on the Lineage 17.1 OTA update. Full support for Joy-Con and Pro Controller with analog sticks and rails. Support for HoriJoy-Con. Deep sleep that lasts for several weeks. Android TV based build. The fan profile has been reworked for quieter operation. Optimized dock support with resolution scaling. A rewritten charger driver that supports USB-PD and third party docks. Optimized touch screen driver. Easy to install via Hecate partition tool. Reworked, simpler power profile. There are fewer dropouts and the WiFi driver has been significantly improved. Shield TV remote app support for easy docking control. Reboot to payload support. Improved support for Bluetooth accessories. Support for autorotation.

Obviously, this is not officially licensed by the Nintendo or LineageOS teams. This Android build, ironically, does not support game Shield-specific games such as Half-Life 2 and Tomb Raider, even though they are the same OS build. In addition, there are still some bugs to fix, such as Bluetooth audio stutter and apps that don’t support Joy-Con d-pad. Finally, not all Switch models work, only models released before Nintendo updated the interior are supported. Sorry for the owner of Switch Lite.

The usual precautions apply when installing unofficial software, but with a spare SD card you can technically switch between Nintendo’s operating system and Android 10 (ha!). There is a possibility of a future Switch Pro release. Air, this may be a great way to extend the life of your switch.

