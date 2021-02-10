AARP has partnered with Older Adult Technology Services to help seniors navigate the digital space





AARP, a senior-focused organization, has signed a contract with Older Adult Technology Services to help seniors navigate the digital environment and improve online literacy.

The announcement is in line with the news that AARP is launching a new online community to help seniors find free online classes and events.

The goal of the partnership is to help older people develop their digital knowledge to engage in social activities, health care and other services online. Elderly people can check out the AARP Virtual Community Center for digital literacy courses, as well as exercise classes, long-term care classes, and college lectures.

Important reason

More and more activities have been digitized during the coronavirus pandemic. Everything from socializing to access to healthcare is now available online. Many have marketed technology as a way to tackle loneliness during a pandemic.

The role of technology in reducing social isolation and providing a platform for public participation is clearer than ever, said Tom Cumber, Executive Director of OATS. Together, OATS complements AARP’s existing enterprise-wide digital strategy to help millions of older people across the country adopt personal technology in ways that help them live their best lives. ..

But technology isn’t just used for socialization. The role of technicians in healthcare and their added value are increasingly being seen.

I think there are some additional side benefits, such as allowing the clinician to see the patient at home. They can now see the medicine scattered on the kitchen table, Dr. Charlotte Ye, AARP Chief Medical Officer, said the HIMSS20 Digital Event earlier this year. When wondering about medication compliance or the right day, you now have a good understanding of what your patients are doing at home and make those adjustments that we have never had access to. can do.

Big trend

AARP has been interested in digital space for some time. In 2019, AARPs Innovation Lab announced an app-based platform that employs home VR for a variety of use cases and features. This technique includes tasks to stimulate executive function, memory, and cognitive ability in the brain, and uses neck movement and pain management.

The innovation lab also faces technical challenges. For example, in June, the AARP Innovation Lab launched a hacking menopause challenge aimed at building non-invasive techniques aimed at addressing symptoms associated with burning, malaise, sleep disorders, and other common menopause. Announced the winners of.

