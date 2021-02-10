Twitter (TWTR) Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020





Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey will speak at a press event at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2019.

David Becker | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Twitter’s share price rose slightly in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. This is because the company exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and revenue expectations. However, the company failed to meet Wall Street’s user growth expectations.

The key numbers are:

Revenue per share: adjusted 38 cents, Refinitiv Revenue forecast: $ 1.29 billion vs. RefinitivMonetizable Daily Active Users (mDAU) forecast $ 1.19 billion: 192 million vs. 193.5 million

Looking to the future, Twitter will continue to improve its pandemic and grow faster than 2021 costs, taking into account the expected “moderate impact” of Apple’s future privacy changes on iOS 14. He said he expected it. This year it is over 20% and overall costs are up over 25%.

Twitter said it expects revenue of $ 940 million to $ 1.04 billion in the first quarter. Analysts expected an average of $ 965 million in guidance, according to Refinitiv.

Twitter also said that despite the “abnormal situation” in the first quarter, the increase in “average absolute mDAU” by the end of January was above the average for the last four years. This statistic may refer to the company’s January 8 decision to permanently suspend the account of former President Donald Trump. According to the company, mDAU growth in the first quarter is expected to be around 20% year-on-year.

“We’re a platform that’s clearly much larger than one topic or one account,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told analysts by phone.

Later, when asked for a variant of the same question, Dorsey repeatedly said that 80% of Twitter’s audience was outside the United States, adding that Twitter users could follow over 6,000 different topics, which boosted growth. I explained.

“We provide a global service. It’s not just news and politics that power Twitter,” Dorsey said. “This is why I believe it is so important and important to be able to follow topics and interests.”

Twitter’s total mDAU increased by 5 million from the third quarter to 192 million, but was embarrassed by analysts’ expectations of 193.5 million. The user base has increased by 26.3% compared to a year ago.

According to the report, Twitter’s advertising revenue increased 31% year-on-year to $ 1.15 billion, and total advertising engagement increased 35% over the same period.

Twitter noted that revenue from mobile application promotion (MAP) services, which are part of the direct response advertising business, increased 50% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. On Monday, the company announced the launch of its rebuilt MAP product, stating in its revenue report that it “needs to expand its reachable markets and diversify its customer base.”

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

