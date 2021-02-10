Airport Security, AI in DHS Labs Innovation Project





Arizona State University applies analytics and other tools to help predict and respond to emergencies.

Under the Department of Homeland Security’s Center of Excellence program, universities support technological innovations around various mission areas, including long airport security lines, procurement automation, and smuggling route detection.

Unlike other centers, the Arizona State University-led Center for Acceleration of Operational Efficiency (CAOE) supports institutional IT function research and development efforts across multiple disciplines.

For example, the center is currently testing a project with the DHS Science and Technology Agency to help the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) better allocate resources and personnel to handle large numbers of passengers at airport checkpoints. ..

The idea here is to build a technology that predicts the arrival time of passengers at the airport and use it to feed the schedule of TSA officers in the right number of gates to improve throughput. Scheduling officers at the right time. The center’s director, Ross Maciejewski, told GovernmentCIO Media & Research. Our first project was dynamic resource allocation. Once you understand the demand, how can you dynamically adjust the staffing model for TSA executives to improve latency? “

Maciejewski added that the center turned the TSA project into an educational opportunity for minority institutions.

What was really exciting from the entire resource ecosystem here was that undergraduates were counting and collecting data on the passengers in line at the airport. We extended this to the entire summer training program at a minority laboratory, providing undergraduates with training in data analysis operations research. He said the class was 3 hours a day and the data was 3 hours a day.

CAOE is also working on projects that have nothing to do with the TSA and is working with the Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) at DHS Headquarters to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide contractor performance assessment reporting systems (CPARS). Is rationalized.

According to Maciejewski, he went directly to PIL looking for ways to improve the culture of procurement and process contracts more efficiently. There is a lot of overhead. If you can save man-hours, you can save a lot of money. We had all these records of past contracts and had to manually classify them in order to make the decision to award new contracts. Computers support this kind of thing very well, so I wanted to see if there was an AI or ML that would guide the decision and support workflow to make the computer more efficient.

PIL has contracted with various companies to try this method, and CAOE has helped evaluate various solutions. The group, led by Professor Thomas Cole, is exploring competing values ​​framework assessment tools to assess process control, innovation, human resources, and outcomes.

According to Maciejewski, it’s really exciting to see how the PIL Group used a huge treasure trove of data to improve operational efficiency.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of this Center of Excellence.

According to Maciejewski, CAOE is only four years old, but two projects are already in field testing. The first is the TSA project, which is currently being tested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. The other is a simulation, analysis, modeling, or SAMBAS project for border security and security.

They are developing this tool looking at previous concerns from [Customs and Border Protection]When it comes to smuggling, we look at border geography to identify the routes that are most likely to be smuggled, “said Maciejewski,” the goal is to deploy it in the CBP Tuscan sector within the next few months.

The goal of all CAOE projects is to use qualitative analysis to improve resource allocation and reduce DHS costs.

According to Maciejewski, revenue is an improvement in DHS operational efficiency. How can we report this treasure trove of data, captured and growing daily, in terms of economic analysis and risk, in combination with qualitative analytical methods such as AI and ML, and operational methods? “

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States last year, CAOE intervened in support (like any other center of excellence), affecting the virus response in Austin, Texas.

According to Maciejewski, we were fortunate that our center was always focused on projects directly related to the operation of DHS. There was already a project related to disaster response. The first was how to optimally relocate resources in the event of a disaster, such as a hurricane landing. Many of these modeling activities can be migrated to find out the COVID. Where do you deploy your resources and assign different things to address them? It was a great success.

CAOE also used economic modeling to determine how COVID-19 and pandemic-focused policies affect different sectors of the US economy.

According to Mashievsky, they were using a quarterly equilibrium model to look at the US economy and related policy responses. They applied this to the meat packaging industry to see if current safety measures would have a serious impact on the economy. They were trying to figure out which sectors were most affected and where aid needed to be deployed to facilitate the resilient recovery of these sectors.

In the future, researchers are investigating areas such as AI, ethics, and algorithm fairness as DHS becomes more dependent on biometrics and facial recognition.

A new project is out [The College of] William & Mary are trying to see if they can use satellite imagery deep learning to predict the flow of migration along the border. This is risky and rewarding, but if possible, a great tool for predicting migration patterns.

