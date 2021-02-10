Walheim Boss Guide: How to Summon and Defeat All Boss in the Game





Walheim does more than just create a survival sandbox. It takes place in the afterlife of the Vikings, along with various enemy creatures, there are five special boss monsters called abandoned that only appear if you deliberately summon them.

Each Walheim boss appears in different parts of the procedurally generated world, and each requires different resources to summon for combat. Defeating the boss will provide you with a drop of loot to take the game further. With access to new resources, you can grow tough enough to take on the nexus. Destroying each boss also gives you extra special new powers to activate and increase your chances of surviving in Balheim’s tough open world.

Here are the five Walheim bosses, what you know so far, what you need to summon, and how to defeat them.

How to summon and defeat Eikthyr

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Studios)

Biome: Meadows Reward:

Hard antlers used to make picax Eikthyrtrophy Eikthyr power

Eikthyr is the first boss to be summoned in the first biome. He is a giant stag beetle with chains wrapped around its antlers. To summon Eikthyr, you need to place two deer trophies (from deer hunting) on ​​the Eikthyr altar.

Eikthyr has three different attacks. From a distance, it shoots lights from its antler and makes a long-range electrical attack. Nearby, it tramples with its forefoot raised back for an area of ​​effective electrical attack. Also, as a melee attack, antler is thrust.

strategy

Despite the size of the Eikthyr, a small wooden shield can effectively block attacks, so be sure to create one. You can also make a bow to shoot from a distance, but block with a shield and focus on attacking with melee weapons such as flint spears and axes between attacks.

After defeating Eikthyr, hang his trophy on a sacrifice stone at the starting point of the world. This gives Eikthyr the power and buffs for stamina while running or jumping.

How to summon and defeat Elder

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Biome: Black Forest Reward:

Swamp biomeElder Trophy ElderPower Unlocks the encryption SwampKey

The elder is Walheim’s second boss. You can find the location by manipulating the rune stones in the burial chamber in the Black Forest.

Summon an elder using three ancient seeds. These can be found in drops from the Grade Wharf Brute and the Grade Wharf Shaman, and by destroying the Grade Wharf’s Nest. Burning three ancient seeds at the Black Forest Elder’s Altar will summon them.

The elder has three attacks. In melee attacks, trampling players with ranged attacks. This will do damage even if the player does not step on you directly. There are also ranged attacks that fire vines as projectiles. You can also summon vines from the ground around the player.

strategy

There is a pickaxe available after defeating Eikthyr, so you need to do a lot of mining and smelting before you can take on The Elder. If you unlock it, you’ll need to bring brass armor, a high-quality bow, lots of flaming arrows, and healing potions. Fire damage is the best way to defeat an Elder, which requires many flaming arrows, perhaps hundreds.

You can also put a campfire in his summoning area as he can step on the campfire and take additional burn damage while chasing you. Once summoned, use the pillars in the summon area to block the incoming grape projectile, pop out and attack him with an arrow. Do not overfly him into the woods as it may further aggro the nearby Grade Wharves and troll enemies. You don’t need that headache.

When the Elder is defeated, placing the trophy on the sacrifice stone will give you the power to cut wood faster.

How to summon and defeat Bonemas

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Biome: SwampRewards:

Wishbone Bonemas Trophy Bonemas Power Used to Find Hidden Treasure Chests and Silver Ore

Bonemas is Walheim’s third boss, and he can be found in the swamps. To find his place, operate the rune stones in the swamp basement. You can access this runestone with a swamp key obtained from Elder.

The basement of the swamp also contains dead bones. To summon Bonemas at the altar, you need to find 10 dead bones.

Bonemass has three attacks. He makes a melee attack. He also has a toxic attack that fills the air and causes serious poison damage if caught in it. His third attack is a summon, summoning skeletons, blobs, and authors to join the battle.

strategy

This is the third boss of the five, but it may actually be the toughest fight in the game. Bonemass is extremely resistant to all forms of damage except dull attacks. You would want him to be close enough to connect, using iron armor and a blunt instrument like a mace or hammer (like a stag breaker). Ranged attacks with bows and arrows are almost completely ineffective. Even a fully upgraded wooden club does more damage than an arrow. Bonemas heals during combat, so you should always keep attacking.

You’ll want to have a lot of poison-resistant mead with you, as toxic attacks do so much damage, so unlock the cauldron and fermenter long before you think about tackling this boss. Should be done.

After defeating Bonemas, placing his trophy on a sacrifice stone gives you the power to increase resistance to physical damage.

How to summon and defeat a modeler

Image from Valheim wiki (Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Biome: Mountain Rewards:

Modertrophy Moder power that unleashes the ability of dragons to shed tears and craft black metal

Modder is Walheim’s fourth boss, a dragon (or wyvern) that can be summoned at the top of the mountain biome. To find the location of the modder, explore the stone buildings where the mountain draugr live and look for interacting rune stones.

To summon a modder, bring three dragon eggs to her altar. Dragon eggs can be found in the mountain nests (by the way, each weighs 200 pounds, so you can only carry one at a time unless you’re playing with your friends).

There are several attacks on the modder. On the ground, she swipes with her front claws for a melee attack. She also uses Blizzard Breath. This freezes when the player hits, significantly slowing the player’s movements. During flight, modders can launch impact-crystallized projectiles through their mouths.

strategy

Mountain biomes generally require protection against the cold, especially for modders. Wolf armor, which you can make after hunting wolves and finding silver with Bonemas Wishbone, will help protect you from the cold. It is also a good idea to make frost resistant mead.

If evasion is quick, most of the modder attacks can be evaded. You can find the modeler preparing for a breath attack and get out of the way. Her melee attack is also easy to see.

Attack from range with the best bows you have and arrows that damage over time like poison darts. Keep away from close range while on the ground. However, keep it close enough to make sure you can attack with an arrow until you defeat her.

Placing the modder trophy on the sacrificial stone gives you the power you can use to keep the wind behind during the voyage, no matter which direction you are facing.

How to summon and defeat Yagluth

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Biome: Planes Reward:

New Material-Not Implemented Yet Yagurt Trophy Yagurt Power

Yagluth is Valheim’s fifth and last boss. He is a huge skeleton with a crown on it. The yagurt has no legs or lower body, so it crawls with its large skeletal hands.

The location of Yagluth is added to the map using a tablet on some tall standing stones in the planes biome. He can be summoned using 5 fluting totems. Flynn is a goblin-like monster found in the plains, and Flynn Shamans can drop totems when killed.

Yagluth has two fist attacks, one damaging the radius of the attack and the other summoning a meteor shower in the area. Yagluth also has a breath attack that acts like a long-range flamethrower, which it spins while sweeping the lines of fire over a wide area.

strategy

Yagluth is the last boss, so equip yourself with the best black metal gear and armor you can, and have plenty of food and healing potions. That said, as a boss, he’s pretty slow to move around. He telegrams the attack fairly clearly and raises his head back before using the fire. His hands glow blue before using the fist smash and glow orange before summoning a meteor attack. Keep your eyes open and see what happens next.

Like some of the other bosses, it’s best to keep a distance and attack with a bow within range, but if you’re co-op and Yagluth is focused on another player, melee damage. It’s the perfect time to rush in for.

The material that Yagluth drops doesn’t seem to be implemented in Early Access games yet. Therefore, it can be collected, but it may not actually serve its purpose at this time. Placing the Yagurus trophy on a sacrifice stone gives you the power to mitigate damage from elemental attacks such as fire, frost, and poison.

