The Outer Worlds DLC Murder in Elidanos Will Be Released By April





The Outer Worlds has two story DLCs. The first of them, the Gorgon Danger, arrived on PlayStation 4 in September. Take-Two has confirmed that the second DLC, Murder on Eridanos, will arrive this year. This is before the start of April.

Little is known about the murder of Elidanos. The planet Eridanos is Jupiter’s gas giant found in the Halcyon system. It is an excellent source of resources such as hydrogen, helium and other rare gases, and atmospheric distillation plants are installed to harvest those resources. Here, Halcyon Helen goes on her last and greatest adventure. DLC will be released this year. This means that you will take a closer look at the DLC before March 31st, as the new fiscal year begins at the beginning of April.

In the first DLC, the Gorgon Danger, players set out for the Gorgon asteroid. Dr. Olivia Ambrose once carried out the Gorgon project here, but due to dire scientific efforts, the site has become a haven for monsters and outlaws. Her daughter Minnie wanted the Unreliable crew to find out the truth about her mother’s story. Players have acquired new weapons and other items to help them explore. Both DLCs are available as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which is available on the PlayStation Store for $ 24.99. The Gorgon Danger is currently available separately for $ 14.99, so the Elidanos murder will be available at a similar price.

The game achieved sales of 2 million copies this time last year, but Take-Two did not announce updated sales in 2021. The title also doesn’t mention the possibility of a sequel after rumors that developer Obsidian Entertainment has entered pre-production have begun to spread. If a sequel is under development, the PlayStation release will be uncertain because Obsidian is part of Microsoft Game Studios. At the very least, you can be confident that it will be the latest generation console. Game designer Brian Heins has confirmed that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One restrictions have suppressed The Outer Worlds.

[Source: Take-Two earnings call via Seeking Alpha]

