Google Expands Election Security Assistance for Federal, State Campaigns





Google announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its election security efforts by offering free training to all 50 state and federal campaigns.

The company will elaborate on this effort in a blog post, supporting nonpartisan virtual cybersecurity training for state and federal campaigns across the country, and deploying a digital help desk to answer campaign security-related questions. Said.

This new initiative demonstrates Google’s growing commitment to the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), which provides free or low-cost security services for campaigns that help defend against malicious hackers.

Keeping everyone online is our number one priority, and we will continue to work in 2021 to ensure that campaigns and elected officials around the world are kept online. I am looking forward to it. ..

During the 2020 election cycle, Google worked with the DDC to provide free two-factor authentication keys for over 140 federal campaigns and promote the best cyber practices for campaign employees.

Google isn’t the only one working with DDC, which counts many major security and technology groups as partners, including Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, and Cloudflare.

Since the 2016 presidential election, when Russian hackers launched advanced interference efforts, including hacking and disinformation efforts, efforts to secure the campaign have been stepped up. These efforts included targeting staff emails about the campaign of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton worked for 19 weeks in a progressive Democratic poll. What I learned from time to time: Biden has a higher approval rate than Governor Abbott in Texas for more in the future.

Campaign security concerns highlighted last year when Google threat researchers reported evidence of a Chinese hacker targeting employees in a campaign in which current president Biden Joe Biden DOJ dismissed a lawsuit against the author of Melania Trump. All books Google has appointed Trump an Iranian hacker targeting former President Trump’s campaign staff with a COVID-19 threshold proposed by the House Democratic Party backed by the federal and state campaign Biden Further check to seek the resignation of most U.S. lawyers: Trump’s lawyer calls on GOP Senator to convict Trump in a denunciation trial that withdrew his request to not hold a denunciation trial in Kinzinger on Saturday ..

Then, in September, Microsoft reported an increase in cyberattacks from foreign enemies targeting customers, such as Biden and Trump campaigns.

Senator Bernie Sanders CBO says B Hill’s morning report that minimum wages will increase the deficit-presented by TikTok-this week Senate dominates Trump’s trial This week: Democrats further coronavirus bill Draft (I-Vt.) His presidential election was targeted last year and he told reporters that he was briefed on Russia’s intervention efforts aimed at his campaign.

