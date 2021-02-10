Namaste Technologies Advances US Expansion Plan with TSX Exchange Approval to Advance TSX Venture Exchange: N





-www.cannmart.com will be operational by the end of February 2021 for US customers using smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD-

Toronto, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Namaste Technologies Inc. (Namaste or the Company) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a market platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased is. Announcing receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange (Exchange) to engage in the sale of smoking accessories and cannabis-derived CBD in the United States, we announce all necessary to ensure compliance with applicable state and federal laws. Continue our efforts to deliver live to US customers at www.cannmart.com by the end of February 2021. Namaste looks forward to working with DankStop, PeakBirch Logic and Inc to leverage VendorLink technology.

Namaste CEO Menimolim said the announcement of this expansion in the United States was that Namaste expanded its total addressable market and other vertical markets as regulations progressed and other adjacent complementary market opportunities emerged. Emphasizes the intent to explore. This expansion fits snugly into the evolution of a wellness company, connecting consumers to tomorrow’s wellness needs.

Morim added: US Senate leader Chuck Schumer and his colleagues are encouraged by a recent statement calling for the removal of the cannabis ban in the United States as a legislative priority. We clearly welcome this news. By the end of 2021, if Senator Schumer and his friends succeed and enact legislation by applying the VendorLink platform with a view to the new US wellness frontier, including new dietary supplements, this extension will be a bridgehead. It is a well-known fact that we intend to use it. Permit, maybe someday cannabis.

About Namaste Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a market platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the company provides Canadian healthcare customers with a diverse selection of products selected from a large number of federally licensed cultivators, giving US customers access to smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD. To do. We also distribute Canada-approved own-brand cannabis and cannabis-derived products through many state government governing boards and retailers to promote online sales of licensed cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan. I am. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation meet the local needs of the fast-growing cannabis industry in need of smart solutions.

Information about us and many of our products can be found at the links below.

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

About Dank Stop

DankStop is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing online smoking goods retailers. Unlike regular head shops, DankStop is the fastest, cheapest, and easiest way to unobtrusively deliver the best smoking items to your doors. With its innovative industry-leading website, dedicated support team, and largest selection of products available online, DankStop has alone raised the bar for the online smoking supply industry since 2014. From the humble beginning, the co-founder started Dank Stop with “Mom”. Underground “. Our founding vision was to get rid of the” rough “stigma from the headshop industry by offering high quality, low priced products in a simple and transparent way. Leveraging in-house technology, we offer a variety of B2B services for the cannabis industry, as well as retail websites ranging from direct delivery to third-party logistics. Information about us and many of our products can be found at www.dankstop.com.

PeakBirch Logic, Inc.about

PeakBirch is a cohesive e-commerce technology group that grows multiple online businesses to become an internationally successful brand. Focusing on consumer travel, in-depth analytics, and AI-powered trend analytics, PeakBirch truly grows its customer-centric brand by accelerating revenue by optimizing the customer experience through a lean platform. Unleash the potential of. PeakBirch Logic is committed to generating significant and sustainable returns on investor capital over the long term by combining the latest digital best practices with proven teams.

Information about us can be found at www.peakbirch.com.

For more information, please contact: NamasteTechnologies Inc.Meni Morim, CEOEdward Miller, VP Investor RelationsPh: 647-362-0390 Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law. All non-historical statements contained in this document contain information about the future outlook. Information about future prospects can be found in these terms “potential,” “expect,” “probable,” “should,” “plan,” “predict,” “intend,” and so on. Words and phrases such as “possible”, “suggest”, “estimate”, “believe”, “deny”, or their grammatical variations, or certain events or conditions may occur. A statement that is or can occur. For forward-looking information contained herein, Namaste has proposed to enter the US market for smoking accessories and hemp-derived CBD through CannMart.com, a working day that US customers plan to purchase. Includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding. CannMart.com, DankStop and PeakBirch Logic, Inc. Namaste’s intention to utilize VendorLink technology in collaboration with Namaste, and Namaste’s proposed expansion efforts. Such statements were made as of the date of this press release and include, but are not limited to, Namaste’s ability to ensure compliance with applicable state and federal laws regarding the sale of smoking. Based on management assumptions that are considered relevant, US accessories and hemp-derived CBD, DankStop and PeakBirch Logic, Inc. Namaste’s ability to leverage VendorLink technology in collaboration with Namaste expected a continuous improvement in the regulatory environment for the sale of cannabis, related products and accessories that would benefit Namaste, a business in the United States and around the world, cannabis products. Namaste’s beliefs about the expected demand for and accessories and hemp-derived CBD products and the expected global growth of the market, operating results, operational issues, historical trends, current conditions and expected future. Development, as well as other considerations that are considered appropriate iate depending on the situation. While we believe these assumptions are reasonable based on the information currently available to management, there is no guarantee that such expectations will be proven to be correct. By its very nature, forward-looking information is general or specific, and the impact of inherent risks and uncertainties that can lead to expectations, forecasts, forecasts, forecasts, or conclusions that may not be proven to be accurate. To receive Correctly, its objectives, strategic goals and priorities are not achieved. Due to a variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many are beyond our control and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include regulations in both the United States and the world, including the failure to achieve intended sales results and the benefits of the company’s expansion efforts, especially those that have not evolved in a way that benefits Namastes’ business. Risks, risks are included. It relates to the ability to carry out our business strategies and plans, the benefits we can achieve from them, and the risks associated with our business in particular. Additional risk factors are also listed in our current MD & A and annual information forms. Both of these are submitted based on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers should be careful not to overly rely on information about future prospects. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are explicitly modified by this notice.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers (the term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policy) are responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release and approve or disapprove the content of this press release. I will not. ..

