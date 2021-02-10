Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch adds restrictions to league play





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars League Play feature was introduced earlier this week, but developer Treyarch has already made some tweaks. To keep things fair in ranked mode, Treyarch has released a list of gears that will be disabled for all players in league play.

The list of disabled attachments and score streaks is designed to help keep some of Black Ops Cold Wars’ unbalanced items away from the most competitive game modes. Not only are things like suppressors disabled, but there are also specific barrels for weapons like the RPK LMG, and some guns are a bit too powerful. The restricted list also includes armor and War Machine Scorestreaks. These can steeply tilt the game in favor of the team that obtained them.

This patch also provides players with some new fixes for the latest zombie maps for Firebase Z, Black Ops Cold Wars. This patch needs to fix various crashes related to the Essen Trap, the main quest on the map, the Tombstone Soda perks, and a few other bugs. Players must receive the appropriate credits for the challenge when killing an elite zombie.

This wasn’t part of the Black Ops Cold War patch, but Raven Software, the development team behind Call of Duty: Warzones security and updates, has informed players that it has issued a second ban wave. It was. The Call of Duty battle royale game suffers from a flood of fraudsters, even though Ravens banned more than 60,000 players last week. The studio said on Twitter that more information would be available in the near future on further efforts to curb the issue of Warzone fraud.

Check out the game’s patch notes for all the changes to Black Ops Cold War and a complete list of items not available in league play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War February 9th Patch Note

Creating a class

Players logging into League Play for the first time will now see the preset CDL class instead of the empty Custom Class in Create-a-Class. Players will be able to properly store custom classes in league play.Added restrictions

Attachment

Suppressor (All) Task Force Barrel Spetsnaz RPK Barrel CMVMIL-Spec Barrel Tiger Team Barrel Mount Flashlight Target Specified Tiger Team Spotlight

Score streak

Field upgrade

Deadly

Benefits

UI

Updated the percentage displayed on the skill department overview screen. Addressed a rejectable UI error that could appear when ending a league play match in the After Action Report.

Stable

Fixed crashes related to Essen Trap, Main Quest, and Tombstone Soda.

Task

Special enemy classes are now counted in the Elite Removal Weapon Camouflage Challenge. Orda removal is now counted as 3 elite removals for the Weapon Camouflage Challenge.

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that players can teleport from the village using Eau de Shroud Tier III. Addressed a rare issue where the Orda Assault Round could end prematurely.

Benefits

Tombstone soda

Addressed an issue where player resources would not update when collecting stashes. Addressed an issue where items could not be picked up after a player died in the form of a shadow under certain circumstances. Addressed an issue where players would die and be unable to reach their bodies while fast traveling in the form of shadows.

Wonder Weapon

Addressed an issue with RAIK-84 where offset visual effects could be seen after using the teleporter.

Intel

Addressed an issue where the Dark Ord artifact Intel was not properly awarded during the main quest.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos